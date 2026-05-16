Brewers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Brewers vs Twins Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (25-17) vs. Minnesota Twins (20-25)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | MIN: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | MIN: (+102) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170)

MIL: -1.5 (+140) | MIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 0-1, 4.15 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 1-1, 3.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Logan Henderson (0-1) to the mound, while Connor Prielipp (1-1) will get the nod for the Twins. Henderson and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Henderson's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Twins are 2-2-0 against the spread when Prielipp starts. The Twins are 1-3 in Prielipp's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (58.8%)

Brewers vs Twins Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +102 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Twins are -170 to cover, and the Brewers are +140.

Brewers vs Twins Over/Under

Brewers versus Twins on May 16 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 16 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 13 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 19 of their 42 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers are 26-16-0 against the spread in their 42 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have gone 13-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.3% of those games).

Minnesota is 12-15 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 44 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-15-1).

The Twins are 22-22-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.418), slugging percentage (.503) and total hits (43) this season. He has a .297 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 26th in slugging.

Turang will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

William Contreras has hit three homers this season while driving in 27 runs. He's batting .274 this season and slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifying batters, he is 47th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers is batting .275 with a .481 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Bauers has recorded a hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .314 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and four RBIs.

Sal Frelick is batting .226 with a .309 OBP and 12 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Frelick heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a walk and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated 44 hits with a .319 on-base percentage and a .580 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Twins. He's batting .260.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is ninth in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .286. He's slugging .518 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Brooks Lee has six doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .260.

Luke Keaschall is batting .224 with eight doubles, a home run and 18 walks.

Brewers vs Twins Head to Head

5/15/2026: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/22/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/21/2025: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/20/2025: 17-6 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

17-6 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/16/2025: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/20/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2024: 7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/2/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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