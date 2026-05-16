Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Reds Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (24-22) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-21)

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Reds.TV

Guardians vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-162) | CIN: (+136)

CLE: (-162) | CIN: (+136) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152)

CLE: -1.5 (+126) | CIN: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 5-3, 3.74 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Reds) - 0-5, 7.63 ERA

The Guardians will call on Gavin Williams (5-3) versus the Reds and Chris Paddack (0-5). Williams' team is 5-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Williams' team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). The Reds have a 1-5-0 ATS record in Paddack's six starts that had a set spread. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for four Paddack starts this season -- they lost every time.

Guardians vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (54.4%)

Guardians vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -162 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Cleveland is +126 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Reds game on May 16 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Reds Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won one of three games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 44 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 23-21-0 in 44 games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 57.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (15-11).

Cincinnati has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 27 times this season for a 27-15-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have collected a 26-17-0 record ATS this season (covering 60.5% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has nine doubles, six home runs and 32 walks while hitting .220. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .381.

He ranks 130th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.490) and total hits (42) this season. He's batting .286.

His batting average ranks 32nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 33rd, and his slugging percentage 33rd.

Brayan Rocchio has 39 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.348/.366.

Angel Martinez has seven home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .259 this season.

Martinez enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a team-high OBP (.360) and slugging percentage (.525), and paces the Reds in hits (54, while batting .298).

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 46th and he is 16th in slugging.

De La Cruz heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with five doubles and five RBIs.

Sal Stewart is hitting .238 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 106th, his on-base percentage is 97th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .263 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Matt McLain is batting .217 with eight doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.

Guardians vs Reds Head to Head

5/15/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/11/2025: 11-2 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/10/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2025: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/24/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/12/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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