Yankees vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 12:13 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the New York Yankees taking on the New York Mets.

Yankees vs Mets Game Info

New York Yankees (25-18) vs. New York Mets (28-16)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and WPIX

Yankees vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-138) | NYM: (+118)

NYY: (-138) | NYM: (+118) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178)

NYY: -1.5 (+146) | NYM: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 4-3, 3.29 ERA vs Tylor Megill (Mets) - 3-3, 3.10 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Carlos Rodon (4-3, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Tylor Megill (3-3, 3.10 ERA). Rodon's team is 3-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Rodon's team has a record of 4-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have a 2-6-0 record against the spread in Megill's starts. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for one Megill start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (51.4%)

Yankees vs Mets Moneyline

The Yankees vs Mets moneyline has the Yankees as a -138 favorite, while the Mets are a +118 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Mets Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Yankees are +146 to cover, while the Mets are -178 to cover.

Yankees vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Yankees-Mets on May 16, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Yankees vs Mets Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 23, or 63.9%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 18 of 27 games when listed as at least -138 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 42 games with a total this season.

In 42 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 20-22-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-5).

The Mets have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The Mets have played in 43 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-25-2).

The Mets have a 21-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.8% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.497), slugging percentage (.782) and total hits (68) this season. He has a .412 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .350 with four doubles, four home runs, six walks and eight RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has 11 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He's batting .346 and slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .395.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Trent Grisham has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .283/.367/.628.

Ben Rice has been key for New York with 34 hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .545.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has totaled 50 hits with a .421 on-base percentage, leading the Mets in both categories. He's batting .311 and slugging .584.

He ranks 16th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Juan Soto is hitting .255 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .380.

His batting average ranks 83rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor has a team-best .491 slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while hitting .226.

