2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Brewers at Cubs Game 4

It's time for playoff baseball!

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs?

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Brewers at Cubs NLDS Game 4

The Brewers will have Freddy Peralta on the mound tonight, giving them a great chance of closing out the series.

In Game 1, Peralta performed well, allowing two earned runs across 5 2/3 innings while striking out nine Cubs batters. He's fresh off a strong regular season where he put up a 3.47 xERA (73rd percentile), 28.2% strikeout rate (84th percentile), and 34.5% hard-hit rate (90th percentile).

Both runs Peralta allowed in Game 1 came via the long ball, and considering his 37.3% ground-ball rate, that can occasionally be an issue. However, temperatures will be below 60 degrees by first pitch at Wrigley Field, contributing to this matchup showing a modest 7.0-run total. Home runs will be much harder to come by in these conditions.

On the other side, lefty Matthew Boyd will start for Chicago, and while he also performed well this season, he has a far less imposing 21.4% K rate (41st percentile) and failed to make it out of the first inning in his Game 1 start, allowing six runs (two earned). Boyd also posted a 4.52 xFIP versus right-handed batters this year, giving Milwaukee's righty sticks a potential advantage.

Both teams otherwise have quality lineups and bullpens, making this starting pitching matchup the main edge in favor of the Brewers. With that in mind, I like backing Milwaukee as just a slight road favorite.

This is going to be a tough environment for offense due to the colder weather, but as noted above, the Brewers' right-handed batters ought to be able to get to Boyd.

Contreras projects to bat third, and he's gone 5-for-12 in this series -- including a home run and a double -- with a 15.4% K rate, so he's dialed in at the plate. During the regular season, he produced above-average marks in xwOBA (.340), strikeout rate (18.2%), hard-hit rate (48.5%), and average exit velocity (91.1 mph), helping him achieve a 113 wRC+.

Although Contreras was less effective versus lefties this season, I'm inclined to think this was small-sample noise over a mere 151 plate appearances against LHP. The 27-year-old logged a 99 wRC+ in the split in 2025 but has destroyed lefties to the tune of a 148 wRC+ across 683 career plate appearances.

Contreras will be in a prime spot for an RBI, and between his matchup, recent form, and history against lefties, he has a good chance to deliver at inviting odds.

