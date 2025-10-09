As one of the four oldest franchises in the NFL, the New York Giants have had a number of all-time greats suit up for them over the years. They've sent 32 players to the Hall of Fame, after all.

But with so many legendary players having played for the Giants, it begs the question: who are the best New York Giants players of all time?

That's what we'll look to figure out here. With a little statistical help from Sports Reference, let's sift through the best New York Giants players of all time.

Best New York Giants Players All Time

Here are the top 10 New York Giants players of all time by Sports Reference's Approximate Value (AV):

Player Rank AV Pos Seasons Lawrence Taylor 1 192 LB 1981-1993 Eli Manning 2 169 QB 2004-2019 Michael Strahan 3 161 DE 1993-2007 Harry Carson 4 126 LB 1976-1988 Tiki Barber 5 122 RB 1997-2006 Phil Simms 6 118 QB 1979-1993 Keith Hamilton 7 90 DE 1992-2003

Let's run through some of the top names.

1. Lawrence Taylor (1981-1993)

No surprise here -- linebacker Lawrence Taylor is the best New York Giants player of all time.

L.T. spent all 13 NFL seasons with the Giants. The 2nd overall pick in the 1981 draft wasted no time cementing himself as one of the league's premier defenders, recording 9.5 sacks and winning Defensive Player of the Year as a rookie. Taylor won two more Defensive Player of the Year awards, and to this day, he remains one of just two defensive players to win MVP. Taylor's 1986 MVP campaign is one of just 13 20-sack seasons in NFL history.

Lawrence Taylor Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 1999)

10-time Pro Bowl

8-time First Team All-Pro

3-time Defensive Player of the Year

MVP (1986)

2. Eli Manning (2004-2019)

Quarterback Eli Manning's career had its fair share of up-and-downs, but in totality, it ended with him as the second best New York Giants player of all time.

The No. 1 pick in the 2004 draft, Manning was acquired by the Giants shortly after being selected by the Chargers. He went on to spend all 16 seasons in New York, during which he won two Super Bowls and recorded seven 4,000-yard seasons. Known for his postseason heroics and clutch play, Eli ranks 12th all-time with 37 game-winning drives. He's one of just six players to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs.

Eli Manning Accomplishments

4-time Pro Bowl

2-time Super Bowl MVP

3. Michael Strahan (1993-2007)

If not for L.T., Giants defensive lineman Michael Strahan would be the greatest New York Giants defensive player ever. Even so, Strahan has one of the most impressive resumes of any Giants player.

Strahan spent all 15 seasons with the Giants, though it took him a few years to establish his dominance. Still, Strahan's peak rivals anyone's in NFL history. From 1997 to 2003, Strahan averaged 13.7 sacks per season. His best season came in 2001 when he led the league in sacks, forced fumbles, and tackles for loss en route to winning Defensive Player of the Year. He helped lead New York to a 2007 Super Bowl title in his final NFL season.

Michael Strahan Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2014)

7-time Pro Bowl

4-time All-Pro

Defensive Player of the Year (2001)

4. Harry Carson (1976-1988)

Linebacker Harry Carson laid the foundation for the future all-time defensive players in New York Giants history. Carson was a force through the late '70s and early '80s, making nine Pro Bowls in 10 seasons from 1978 to 1987. Carson helped lead the Giants to their 1986 Super Bowl win.

Harry Carson Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2006)

9-time Pro Bowl

5. Tiki Barber (1997-2006)

Running back Tiki Barber had an incredibly impactful -- if not relatively short -- professional career. He spent all 10 seasons with the Giants, with his peak coming over the final seven years of his career. From 2000 to 2006, Barber averaged 1,920.1 scrimmage yards and 8.4 total touchdowns per season. He cleared 2,000 total yards in each of his final three seasons, leading the league in that category in 2004 and 2005.

Tiki Barber Accomplishments

3-time Pro Bowl

First Team All-Pro (2005)

