FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Week 6

The success you had on the Week 5 FanDuel NFL DFS main slate was likely dependent on how you navigated the value running backs that were available. Injuries are still a factor entering Week 6, so we'll need to keep tabs on players' statuses and use the data we have through the first five weeks of the campaign to make lineup decisions.

When taking a look at the options in NFL DFS on FanDuel, there are a variety of contests and ways to attack each slate.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 6 FanDuel main slate.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 6

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: at CAR

Even with CeeDee Lamb sidelined for the last three-ish games for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott has tallied 28-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in back-to-back starts and 26-plus FDPs in three of his last four. Prescott is set to face a Carolina Panthers team in Week 6 that just allowed Tua Tagovailoa to score 22.7 FDPs and ranks 23rd in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Drake Maye, Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

Matchup: at NO

Drake Maye has registered 20-plus FDPs in three of his last four outings, and his rushing production (2.2 designed runs, 3.4 scrambles, and 22.0 rushing yards per game) raises his floor in every matchup. On top of the New Orleans Saints sitting at 27th in FDPs per drop back allowed (0.59) to QBs, they are also 31st in pressure rate (25.4%).

Others to Consider

Jordan Love ($8,300 vs. CIN) - Stacking Jordan Love isn't easy due to the amount of pass catchers the Green Bay Packers deploy, but the Packers carry the highest implied point total (29.5) on the main slate, and Love gives you direct leverage to those who roster Josh Jacobs.

Matthew Stafford ($7,700 at BAL) - Unlike Love, creating stacks with Matthew Stafford is straightforward due to the Los Angeles Rams having 60.3% of their target share funneled to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and Stafford has produced 28-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks. Impactful wind and potential rain could put a slight damper on my interest in Stafford once kickoff arrives, so keep an eye on weather updates before the slate locks.

Mac Jones/Brock Purdy ($7,500 at TB) - Regardless of who starts between Mac Jones and Brock Purdy in Week 6, they'll face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad that is 26th in FDPs per drop back allowed (0.56) to QBs in a game with a narrow spread and fairly high total.

Running Backs

Josh Jacobs, Packers

FanDuel Salary: $8,700

Matchup: vs. CIN

As mentioned above, the Packers boast the highest implied point total on the slate, and Josh Jacobs continues to see plenty of volume in the offense, earning a 72.8% snap rate, 47.4% route rate, 78.6% red-zone rushing share, and 96.3 scrimmage yards per game on 27.0 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game. Meanwhile, the Bengals are permitting the second-most FDPs per target (2.15), sixth-most yards per route run (1.48), and eighth-most rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.69) to RBs.

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. TEN

Despite Ashton Jeanty being limited to 13.4 FDPs in Week 5, his 90.0% first-half snap rate and receiving production (5 receptions, 42 yards, and 7 targets) are positive signs moving forward. After the Las Vegas Raiders got blown out last week, they should have an easier time keeping things competitive against a Tennessee Titans team that is 28th in schedule-adjusted run defense.

Rico Dowdle, Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $6,600

Matchup: vs. DAL

Assuming Rico Dowdle draws the start for the Panthers in a revenge-game versus the Cowboys, he still stands out at a $6,600 salary after exploding for 33.9 FDPs on 31.0 adjusted opportunities and a 66.7% red-zone rushing share in Week 5 sans Chuba Hubbard. If Hubbard is ruled out, then Dowdle will square off against a Dallas defense that is 29th in target rate (23.9%), 30th in yards per route run (1.88), 22nd in rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.53), and 28th in explosive runs (runs of 10-plus yards) allowed (16) to RBs this season.

Others to Consider

Javonte Williams ($7,800 at CAR) - The Panthers' run defense is slightly improved from a season ago, but they are still 24th in rushing yards over expected per attempt allowed (0.68) to RBs. Javonte Williams is logging a 73.5% snap rate, 53.1% route rate, and 66.7% red-zone rushing share while averaging 105.0 scrimmage yards and 23.8 adjusted opportunities per game.

Rachaad White ($6,800 vs. SF) - Even with Rachaad White taking on a formidable San Francisco 49ers run defense (10th in schedule-adjusted run defense), he handled an 81.0% snap rate, 55.3% route rate, and 57.1% red-zone rushing share in the absence of Bucky Irving, which is a workload that is tough to ignore at this salary if Irving is officially ruled out again.

Michael Carter ($6,100 at IND) - Michael Carter posted 73 scrimmage yards on 28 adjusted opportunities in the absences of James Conner and Trey Benson in Week 5, and the Indianapolis Colts are quietly 32nd in defensive rushing success rate (48.9%) when it comes to the RB position.

If Alvin Kamara is unable to go for the Saints, then Kendre Miller ($5,300) also becomes a viable salary-saving option.

Wide Receivers

Puka Nacua, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $9,800

Matchup: at BAL

There isn't a receiver who carries a higher floor/ceiling combination than Puka Nacua right now with his 34.6% target share, 10.4 receptions per game, 117.6 receiving yards per game, and 3.65 yards per route run. Similar to Stafford, weather could be a slight concern here, but Nacua is certainly capable of a ceiling performance versus a Baltimore Ravens team that is giving up the sixth-most FDPs per target (1.67) and second-most receiving touchdowns (10) to WRs through the first five weeks.

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $6,700

Matchup: vs. LAC

In his first game without Tyreek Hill this season, Jaylen Waddle expectedly cemented himself as the clear No. 1 option for Tua, garnering team-highs in target share (26.5%), air yards share (46.3%), and receiving yards (110) while also hauling in a touchdown en route to 23 FDPs. Even with the Los Angeles Chargers sitting at ninth in schedule-adjusted pass defense, the Miami Dolphins could very well be in a negative game script at home on Sunday.

Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $6,600

Matchup: vs. DAL

A lack of touchdowns is one of the only blemishes for Tetairoa McMillan to begin his pro career, but he should be able to put his team-leading 25.3% target share, 43.3% air yards share, and 2.01 yards per route run to good use against a below-average Cowboys pass defense in Week 6. Along with Sunday's Panthers-Cowboys having the highest total (49.5) on the slate, Dallas is coughing up the most FDPs per target (2.06), second-most receiving touchdowns (10), and fourth-most yards per route run (1.84) to WRs.

Others to Consider

Emeka Egbuka ($8,100 vs. SF) - Emeka Egbuka is running hot in the touchdown department, but he just scored a season-high 30.8 FDPs on 163 yards in Week 5, and I want some exposure to Sunday's 49ers-Buccaneers matchup.

Stefon Diggs ($5,900 at NO) - Across the last two weeks, Stefon Diggs leads the New England Patriots in target share (42.2%), air yards share (54.2%), yards per route run (6.50), receptions per game (8.0), and receiving yards per game (123.5).

Matthew Golden ($5,800 vs. CIN) - I want to try to be ahead of the field when Matthew Golden has a breakout performance, and the Bengals are permitting the 12th-most downfield receptions (22) and 9th-most downfield targets (46) to WRs.

Kendrick Bourne ($5,700 at TB) - Kendrick Bourne posted 22.2 FDPs for a shorthanded San Francisco 49ers offense in Week 5, so he's worth considering at this salary if Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings are inactive again.

Tight Ends

Jake Ferguson, Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: at CAR

Until CeeDee Lamb returns, Jake Ferguson is one of the safest options at TE, as he's leading the Cowboys in target share (27.3%) and receptions per game (9.0) over the last three weeks of action. On Sunday, Ferguson will face a Panthers defense that is giving up the second-most FDPs per target (1.95), eighth-highest target rate (21.1%), and second-most yards per route run (2.24) to TEs.

Hunter Henry, Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $5,900

Matchup: at NO

The resurgence of Stefon Diggs has led to Hunter Henry seeing fewer looks in recent weeks, but he's still generating the second-highest target share (18.8%), second-highest air yards share (26.5%), second-most receptions per game (3.4), and second-most receiving yards per game (50.0) on the Pats this season. At the same time, the Saints are 27th in FDPs per target (1.70), 22nd in target rate (20.6%), and 25th in yards per route run (1.50) allowed to the TE position.

Others to Consider

Trey McBride ($6,400 at IND) - Trey McBride has yet to score more than 13 FDPs in a game this year, but he still has an elite role with a 26.6% target share, 28.0% air yards share, 5.8 receptions per game, and 55.0 receiving yards per game for a Cardinals team that is expected to be playing from behind in Week 6.

Michael Mayer ($4,300 vs. TEN) - While Brock Bowers is considered week-to-week for the Raiders, Michael Mayer is off the team's injury report, and I'm more willing to take dart throws at the TE spot if it allows me to fit in the studs at other positions.

Defenses

Los Angeles Rams

FanDuel Salary: $4,400

Matchup: at BAL

The Ravens are trending toward being without Lamar Jackson for a second straight week, the Rams are fifth in pressure rate (39.6%), and the weather could lead to more turnovers for Baltimore's shorthanded offense.

Las Vegas Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $3,800

Matchup: vs. TEN

While the Raiders' defense has been a mess this season, they're facing a below-average Titans offense as home favorites in Week 6, and rookie Cameron Ward has the highest sack rate (9.9%) among QBs with 150-plus drop backs so far.

Others to Consider

Indianapolis Colts ($4,200 vs. ARI) - The Colts are favored by a decent margin at home against a Cardinals offense that is out of sorts right now. Indy's defense is averaging the second-most FDPs per game (10.2) among defenses on the slate.

Miami Dolphins ($3,000 vs. LAC) - Starting the Dolphins' defense could certainly be a mistake, but they are the minimum salary, and the Chargers are dealing with a handful of notable injuries on offense -- which has led to Justin Herbert getting pressured plenty in recent weeks.

