3 Best FanDuel NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 6

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 6

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dak Prescott ($8,000), George Pickens ($7,500) and Tetairoa McMillan ($6,600)

If it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are in a stackable game each week, it's because the Cowboys are in a stackable game each week.

For Week 6, they're on the road at the Carolina Panthers in a game with a slate-leading 49.5-point total and tight 3.0-point spread.

Dak Prescott is playing incredibly well right now, so I much prefer using him to Bryce Young ($7,000). Prescott is averaging 22.0 FanDuel points per game for the season and is even running a bit more than usual, posting at least 17 rushing yards in two of five games. Every little bit helps. With Carolina ranking 23rd against the pass, per our schedule-adjusted numbers, this is a smash spot for Dak.

Figuring out who to stack with him is a little trickier as I'm torn between George Pickens and Jake Ferguson ($7,000). With Ferguson now way up in salary, Pickens is where I land even though he may see a lot of Carolina star corner Jaycee Horn. Pickens logged nine and 11 targets in the first two games sans CeeDee Lamb before a quiet four-look game last week. But even in said four-target outing versus Sauce Gardner, he hauled in a 43-yard TD and is an elite deep-ball threat every time out.

Tetairoa McMillan is the obvious bring-back piece among the Panthers' pass-catchers. He's seen at least eight targets in every game this year and is averaging 70.2 yards per game. The only thing missing is touchdowns -- he has none. But they'll come eventually, and he's got +150 touchdown odds this week.

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sam Darnold ($7,400), Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($9,000) and Brian Thomas Jr. ($7,400)

The Seattle Seahawks-Jacksonville Jaguars clash sets up perfectly for DFS as it holds a 47.5-point total and 1.5-point spread. Seattle just played in a back-and-forth shootout a week ago. They might do it again in Week 6.

It feels a little point-chasey to use Sam Darnold a week after he put up 31.64 FanDuel points in what may end up being his best DFS outing of the year. Despite that, I'm OK going back to the well given the game environment, and we know exactly who to pair with him -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

JSN is looking like an elite-tier wideout through five games, going for at least 79 receiving yards in every outing and averaging 18.1 FanDuel points per game. It's not an easy matchup as the Jags rank third in overall adjusted defense as well as third in pass D. But I'm not fully sold on Jacksonville's defense yet, and JSN's receiving yards prop is an appealing 78.5 yards to go along with +125 touchdown odds.

Brian Thomas Jr. had his best yardage game of the season last week, posting 80 yards against a stout Kansas City Chiefs defense. Maybe he's starting to get going, and Seattle is a top-notch matchup for him. The Seahawks are an extreme pass-funnel defense, ranking 2nd against the run and 24th versus the pass. The 'Hawks just got torched for 163 yards by Emeka Egbuka a week ago.

You could even flip this game stack and use Trevor Lawrence ($6,700) if you prefer him to Darnold or if you crave the salary savings.

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler ($6,600), Chris Olave ($5,900) and Stefon Diggs ($5,900)

Let's get weird.

I'm usually pretty good at talking myself into off-the-wall stacks. I didn't have to try too hard with this one, and the salaries give you a ton of freedom with the rest of your lineup. I think there's sneaky shootout potential in Sunday's New England Patriots-New Orleans Saints matchup, a game that has a 45.5-point total and 3.5-point spread.

Spencer Rattler is low-key playing decently well this year and is 18th in QBR. He hasn't been as bad as I feared he might be, and when it comes to DFS, he's averaging a respectable 15.1 FanDuel points per game with a high of 21.6 back in Week 2. He's run for at least 10 yards in every game, including rushing outputs of 21 and 49 the past two weeks. The Pats' defense ranks 26th against the pass and 4th versus the run, so they're a clear pass-funnel D.

Chris Olave is the main target for Rattler. He is due for a breakout game as he hasn't yet topped 59 yards in a contest despite ranking sixth in catches (33) and seeing a whopping 54 targets (second-most) through five weeks. The volume is there, and a big day is coming at some point.

Stefon Diggs took three weeks to get up to speed and has gone for 101 and 146 yards in back-to-back games. With his 146-yard outburst coming in an island game, Diggs will likely be popular this week, but he may be chalk worth eating as he's an outstanding point-per-dollar play this week against a Saints defense 21st overall and 18th against the pass.

If Rattler is too risky for you, I get it. You can stack just the two wideouts -- something that still frees up a lot of salary to use elsewhere.

