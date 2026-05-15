Yankees vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Mets Game Info

New York Yankees (27-17) vs. New York Mets (18-25)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: Apple TV+

Yankees vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-146) | NYM: (+124)

NYY: (-146) | NYM: (+124) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+122) | NYM: +1.5 (-146)

NYY: -1.5 (+122) | NYM: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 5-1, 1.35 ERA vs Clay Holmes (Mets) - 4-3, 1.86 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Cam Schlittler (5-1, 1.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Clay Holmes (4-3, 1.86 ERA). Schlittler and his team have a record of 6-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Schlittler's team has a record of 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mets have gone 4-4-0 against the spread when Holmes starts. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for two Holmes starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (52.6%)

Yankees vs Mets Moneyline

The Yankees vs Mets moneyline has the Yankees as a -146 favorite, while the Mets are a +124 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Mets Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Mets. The Yankees are +122 to cover, while the Mets are -146 to cover.

Yankees vs Mets Over/Under

The Yankees-Mets game on May 15 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

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Yankees vs Mets Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (61.5%) in those games.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 16 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 42 games with a total this season.

In 42 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 23-19-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 22.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-7).

The Mets have not yet won a game when they entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer in four chances.

The Mets have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 16 times this season for a 16-24-3 record against the over/under.

The Mets have gone 17-26-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with a slugging percentage of .618, fueled by 23 extra-base hits. He has a .268 batting average and an on-base percentage of .404.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Cody Bellinger leads New York in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .378.

He is 48th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging among qualified batters.

Ben Rice has 40 hits and an OBP of .413, both of which lead the Yankees this season.

Trent Grisham is batting .175 with a .311 OBP and 26 RBI for New York this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is batting .269 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Mark Vientos is batting .242 with five doubles, six home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .287.

Bo Bichette has a .282 slugging percentage, which leads the Mets.

Carson Benge's 31 hits and .296 on-base percentage both pace his team.

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