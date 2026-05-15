Cubs vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Cubs vs White Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (28-16) vs. Chicago White Sox (22-21)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MARQ

Cubs vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-146) | CHW: (+124)

CHC: (-146) | CHW: (+124) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128)

CHC: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cubs vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 3-1, 3.88 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 2-3, 3.68 ERA

The Cubs will look to Edward Cabrera (3-1) versus the White Sox and Sean Burke (2-3). When Cabrera starts, his team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season. Cabrera's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. When Burke starts, the White Sox are 2-4-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 2-4 record in Burke's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (65.6%)

Cubs vs White Sox Moneyline

The Cubs vs White Sox moneyline has the Cubs as a -146 favorite, while the White Sox are a +124 underdog at home.

Cubs vs White Sox Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Cubs are +106 to cover, while the White Sox are -128 to cover.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Cubs-White Sox on May 15, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

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Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (67.9%) in those games.

This year, the Cubs have won 11 of 14 games when listed as at least -146 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 24 of their 43 games with a total this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 20-23-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox are 19-18 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51.4% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, the White Sox have gone 7-11 (38.9%).

The White Sox have played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-19-0).

The White Sox have a 24-17-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.407) thanks to 16 extra-base hits. He has a .267 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 55th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Ian Happ has 36 hits and an OBP of .376, both of which lead the Cubs this season. He's batting .234 and slugging .481.

He is 107th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging in the major leagues.

Dansby Swanson has collected 27 base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.

Alex Bregman has four home runs, 14 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Bregman enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has a team-high .373 on-base percentage. He's batting .240 and slugging .467.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Vargas heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with a double, three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami has racked up 34 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .227 while slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 116th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery is batting .230 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .399 to lead his team.

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