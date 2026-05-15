Braves vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the Boston Red Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Red Sox Game Info

Atlanta Braves (30-14) vs. Boston Red Sox (18-25)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and NESN

Braves vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-152) | BOS: (+128)

ATL: (-152) | BOS: (+128) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162)

ATL: -1.5 (+134) | BOS: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 1-0, 2.89 ERA vs Connelly Early (Red Sox) - 3-2, 3.16 ERA

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (1-0) versus the Red Sox and Connelly Early (3-2). Strider has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Strider's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Red Sox have a 3-5-0 ATS record in Early's eight starts with a set spread. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Early start this season -- they won.

Braves vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54.2%)

Braves vs Red Sox Moneyline

Atlanta is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +128 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Red Sox are +134 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -162.

The Braves-Red Sox contest on May 15 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 24, or 72.7%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 10 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 44 opportunities.

The Braves are 30-14-0 against the spread in their 44 games that had a posted line this season.

The Red Sox have gone 4-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.8% of those games).

Boston has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +128 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times this season for a 19-23-1 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have put together a 16-27-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (50) this season while batting .294 with 29 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .371 and a slugging percentage of .629.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 25th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Olson has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a home run and four RBIs.

Drake Baldwin leads the Braves with an OPS of .889. He has a slash line of .294/.375/.514 this season.

His batting average ranks 25th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 29th, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Baldwin brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 49 hits this season and has a slash line of .288/.340/.476.

Mauricio Dubon has three home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has racked up an on-base percentage of .385, a slugging percentage of .475, and has 49 hits, all club-bests for the Red Sox (while batting .310).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 11th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Abreu hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Willson Contreras is hitting .252 with five doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ceddanne Rafaela has four doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks while hitting .275.

Jarren Duran is batting .178 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

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