Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 15

Will Blake Snell strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Zack Littell exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates

Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals

Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

Edward Cabrera (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 5.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -124) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

New York Yankees at New York Mets

Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -164) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 5 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels

Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals

Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +126) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 2.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners