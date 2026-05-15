MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 15
Will Blake Snell strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Zack Littell exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
- Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals
- Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
- Edward Cabrera (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -124) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
New York Yankees at New York Mets
- Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -164) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
- Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals
- Shane Baz (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Zack Littell (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 2.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
- Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances