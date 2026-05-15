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NBA

NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 15

The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Detroit Pistons versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, should provide some fireworks.

Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (52.38% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-3.5)
  • Total: 209.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -168, Pistons +142
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (50.42% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-4.5)
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -198, Timberwolves +166
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.

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