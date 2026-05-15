NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 15

The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Detroit Pistons versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, should provide some fireworks.

Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (52.38% win probability)

Cavaliers (52.38% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-3.5)

Cavaliers (-3.5) Total: 209.5

209.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -168, Pistons +142

Cavaliers -168, Pistons +142 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (50.42% win probability)

Spurs (50.42% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-4.5)

Spurs (-4.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Spurs -198, Timberwolves +166

Spurs -198, Timberwolves +166 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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