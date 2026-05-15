MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 15
Will Yordan Alvarez or Corey Seager hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 45 games (has homered in 31.1% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Braden Shewmake (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 44 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 34.9% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Drew Romo (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
New York Yankees at New York Mets
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 44 games (has homered in 34.1% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- MJ Melendez (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Reds): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Sebastian Rivero (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games
San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games