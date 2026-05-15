Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 15

Will Yordan Alvarez or Corey Seager hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 45 games (has homered in 31.1% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 45 games (has homered in 31.1% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 45 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Braden Shewmake (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 44 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 44 games (has homered in 36.4% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 34.9% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 43 games (has homered in 34.9% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 42 games (has homered in 26.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 42 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 30 games (has homered in 23.3% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Alex Bregman (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 14% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

New York Yankees at New York Mets

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 44 games (has homered in 34.1% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 44 games (has homered in 34.1% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Marcus Semien (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Luis Torrens (Mets): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games A.J. Ewing (Mets): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez (Guardians): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Reds): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 40 games (has homered in 20% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Sebastian Rivero (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals

Pete Alonso (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 43 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jose Tena (Nationals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners