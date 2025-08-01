Yankees vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the New York Yankees facing the Miami Marlins.

Yankees vs Marlins Game Info

New York Yankees (60-49) vs. Miami Marlins (52-55)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and YES

Yankees vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | MIA: (+136)

NYY: (-162) | MIA: (+136) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128)

NYY: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Yankees vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 11-7, 3.18 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 5-2, 3.28 ERA

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon (11-7) for the Yankees and Janson Junk (5-2) for the Marlins. Rodon's team is 7-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rodon's team is 10-11 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins are 5-1-0 ATS in Junk's six starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Junk's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those games.

Yankees vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (53%)

Yankees vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Yankees, Miami is the underdog at +136, and New York is -162 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Marlins are -128 to cover, and the Yankees are +106.

Yankees vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Marlins on Aug. 1 is 7.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Yankees vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 52, or 57.1%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 30-18 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 108 opportunities.

The Yankees are 48-60-0 against the spread in their 108 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have gone 44-47 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.4% of those games).

Miami is 16-19 (winning 45.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 103 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-57-0).

The Marlins have a 62-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, five triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .283. He has an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .514.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 26th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 14th in slugging.

Bellinger hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two triples, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .282 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 31st, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 86th.

Anthony Volpe has 83 hits this season and has a slash line of .215/.285/.412.

Trent Grisham has 18 home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has accumulated a team-high OBP (.379), while pacing the Marlins in hits (102). He's batting .298 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 10th, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has a .360 slugging percentage, which leads the Marlins.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .238 with 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

