Yankees vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB's Monday slate includes the New York Yankees facing the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Yankees vs Marlins Game Info

New York Yankees (8-2) vs. Miami Marlins (1-9)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

NYY: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154)

NYY: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes Jr. (Yankees) - 0-1, 6.30 ERA vs Jesús Luzardo (Marlins) - 0-1, 4.35 ERA

The probable pitchers are Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-1) for the Yankees and Jesus Luzardo (0-1) for the Marlins. Cortes has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Cortes' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Luzardo has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins failed to cover in both chances. The Marlins have always been the moneyline underdog when Luzardo starts this season.

Yankees vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (50.8%)

Yankees vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while New York is a -154 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Marlins are -154 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +128.

Yankees vs Marlins Over/Under

Yankees versus Marlins, on April 8, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with four wins in the five contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has been listed as a favorite of -154 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by bookmakers in three of 10 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 6-4-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 1-2 in those games.

Miami has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +130 or longer.

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-2-0).

The Marlins have collected a 1-9-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Anthony Volpe leads New York with 14 hits and an OBP of .486, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .606. He's batting .424.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 21st in slugging.

Juan Soto has a double, a home run and eight walks. He's batting .333 and slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .438.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 20th, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 87th.

Soto brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with three walks and three RBI.

Oswaldo Cabrera has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .389 and a slugging percentage of .545 this season.

Cabrera brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two walks and two RBI.

Aaron Judge has been key for New York with seven hits, an OBP of .362 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has a slugging percentage of .513 and has 12 hits, both team-best figures for the Marlins. He's batting .308 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 44th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .206 with a double, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .357.

His batting average ranks 140th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 100th in slugging.

Luis Arraez has racked up an on-base percentage of .362, a team-best for the Marlins.

Josh Bell is batting .231 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!