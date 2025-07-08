Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Seattle Mariners.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Mariners Game Info
- New York Yankees (49-41) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-42)
- Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: YES and ROOT Sports NW
Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | SEA: (+104)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+164) | SEA: +1.5 (-200)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 5-4, 5.02 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 2-2, 3.40 ERA
The Yankees will call on Will Warren (5-4) versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (2-2). Warren and his team have a record of 7-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Warren's team is 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have gone 4-6-0 against the spread when Gilbert starts. The Mariners have not been a moneyline underdog when Gilbert starts this season.
Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (55.4%)
Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline
- Seattle is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -122 favorite at home.
Yankees vs Mariners Spread
- The Yankees are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Seattle is -200 to cover.
Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Yankees-Mariners contest on July 8, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.
Bet on New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!
Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been victorious in 46, or 58.2%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season New York has come away with a win 43 times in 75 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 37 of their 89 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 89 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 39-50-0 against the spread.
- The Mariners have won 48.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-14).
- Seattle has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.
- In the 88 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-38-4).
- The Mariners have covered 44.3% of their games this season, going 39-49-0 ATS.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has 119 hits and an OBP of .468 to go with a slugging percentage of .734. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .360 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Cody Bellinger is batting .272 with 17 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Among qualifiers, he is 48th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 12 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.
- Paul Goldschmidt is batting .284 with a .428 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.
- Anthony Volpe is batting .219 with a .296 OBP and 48 RBI for New York this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has totaled 87 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .268 and slugging .640 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 60th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
- Julio Rodriguez's .389 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .247 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 109th, his on-base percentage is 121st, and he is 115th in slugging.
- Randy Arozarena is hitting .249 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 41 walks.
- J.P. Crawford's .385 on-base percentage and .378 slugging percentage are both team-highs.
Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head
- 5/14/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/13/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/12/2025: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/19/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/18/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/17/2024: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/23/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/22/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/21/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/20/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!