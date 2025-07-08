FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Seattle Mariners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

  • New York Yankees (49-41) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-42)
  • Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
  • Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
  • Coverage: YES and ROOT Sports NW

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | SEA: (+104)
  • Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+164) | SEA: +1.5 (-200)
  • Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 5-4, 5.02 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 2-2, 3.40 ERA

The Yankees will call on Will Warren (5-4) versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (2-2). Warren and his team have a record of 7-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Warren's team is 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have gone 4-6-0 against the spread when Gilbert starts. The Mariners have not been a moneyline underdog when Gilbert starts this season.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (55.4%)

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

  • Seattle is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -122 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

  • The Yankees are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Seattle is -200 to cover.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

  • A total of 9 runs has been set for the Yankees-Mariners contest on July 8, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

  • The Yankees have been victorious in 46, or 58.2%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
  • This season New York has come away with a win 43 times in 75 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.
  • The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 37 of their 89 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
  • In 89 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 39-50-0 against the spread.
  • The Mariners have won 48.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-14).
  • Seattle has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.
  • In the 88 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-38-4).
  • The Mariners have covered 44.3% of their games this season, going 39-49-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

  • Aaron Judge has 119 hits and an OBP of .468 to go with a slugging percentage of .734. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .360 batting average, as well.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
  • Cody Bellinger is batting .272 with 17 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .330.
  • Among qualifiers, he is 48th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.
  • Bellinger has picked up a hit in 12 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.
  • Paul Goldschmidt is batting .284 with a .428 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.
  • Anthony Volpe is batting .219 with a .296 OBP and 48 RBI for New York this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

  • Cal Raleigh has totaled 87 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .268 and slugging .640 with an on-base percentage of .381.
  • Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 60th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
  • Julio Rodriguez's .389 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .247 with an on-base percentage of .306.
  • Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 109th, his on-base percentage is 121st, and he is 115th in slugging.
  • Randy Arozarena is hitting .249 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 41 walks.
  • J.P. Crawford's .385 on-base percentage and .378 slugging percentage are both team-highs.

Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head

  • 5/14/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
  • 5/13/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
  • 5/12/2025: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
  • 9/19/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
  • 9/18/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
  • 9/17/2024: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
  • 5/23/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
  • 5/22/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
  • 5/21/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
  • 5/20/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup