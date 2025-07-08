Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the New York Yankees are playing the Seattle Mariners.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

New York Yankees (49-41) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-42)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and ROOT Sports NW

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | SEA: (+104)

NYY: (-122) | SEA: (+104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+164) | SEA: +1.5 (-200)

NYY: -1.5 (+164) | SEA: +1.5 (-200) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 5-4, 5.02 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 2-2, 3.40 ERA

The Yankees will call on Will Warren (5-4) versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (2-2). Warren and his team have a record of 7-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Warren's team is 9-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have gone 4-6-0 against the spread when Gilbert starts. The Mariners have not been a moneyline underdog when Gilbert starts this season.

Yankees vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (55.4%)

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -122 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Seattle is -200 to cover.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Yankees-Mariners contest on July 8, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 46, or 58.2%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 43 times in 75 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 37 of their 89 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 89 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 39-50-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have won 48.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-14).

Seattle has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

In the 88 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-38-4).

The Mariners have covered 44.3% of their games this season, going 39-49-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 119 hits and an OBP of .468 to go with a slugging percentage of .734. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .360 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .272 with 17 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks, while slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualifiers, he is 48th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 12 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .284 with a .428 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Anthony Volpe is batting .219 with a .296 OBP and 48 RBI for New York this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has totaled 87 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .268 and slugging .640 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 60th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez's .389 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .247 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 109th, his on-base percentage is 121st, and he is 115th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .249 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 41 walks.

J.P. Crawford's .385 on-base percentage and .378 slugging percentage are both team-highs.

Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head

5/14/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/12/2025: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/19/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/18/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/17/2024: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/22/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/20/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

