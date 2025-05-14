Yankees vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 4:14 p.m.

The MLB slate on Wednesday includes the New York Yankees facing the Seattle Mariners.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Mariners Game Info

New York Yankees (24-18) vs. Seattle Mariners (23-18)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: MLB Network, ROOT Sports NW, and YES

Yankees vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-144) | SEA: (+122)

NYY: (-144) | SEA: (+122) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+116) | SEA: +1.5 (-140)

NYY: -1.5 (+116) | SEA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 2-2, 4.75 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 3-3, 3.95 ERA

The probable pitchers are Will Warren (2-2) for the Yankees and Luis Castillo (3-3) for the Mariners. Warren's team is 3-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Warren starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-3. The Mariners have a 3-5-0 record against the spread in Castillo's starts. The Mariners were the underdog on the moneyline for one Castillo start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +122 on the moneyline, while New York is a -144 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Mariners Spread

The Yankees are at the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +116 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -140.

Yankees vs Mariners Over/Under

The Yankees-Mariners contest on May 14 has been given an over/under of 7 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 22 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 17 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 20 of their 41 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 20-21-0 against the spread in their 41 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have put together an 8-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 53.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Seattle has a record of 1-3 (25%).

The Mariners have played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-14-2).

The Mariners have a 19-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 66 hits and an OBP of .497, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .770. He's batting .410.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .476 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .344 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks, while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .394.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging in MLB.

Trent Grisham has 32 hits this season and has a slash line of .294/.374/.651.

Grisham heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Ben Rice has nine home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh paces the Mariners with 36 hits. He's batting .242 and slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 99th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Polanco is hitting .324 with six doubles, 10 home runs and seven walks. He's slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Julio Rodriguez has racked up a slugging percentage of .404, a team-high for the Mariners.

Randy Arozarena has a .382 OBP to pace his team.

Yankees vs Mariners Head to Head

5/13/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/12/2025: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/19/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/18/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/17/2024: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/23/2024: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/22/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/20/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2023: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!