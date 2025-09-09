Bills vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

NFL action on Sunday includes the Buffalo Bills taking on the New York Jets.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Bills vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (73%)

Bills vs Jets Point Spread

The Bills are 7-point favorites against the Jets. The Bills are -105 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -115 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Bills vs Jets Over/Under

Bills versus Jets on Sept. 14 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Bills vs Jets Moneyline

New York is a +250 underdog on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -319 favorite at home.

Bills vs Jets Betting Trends

Against the spread, the Bills were 10-7-0 last year.

As a 7-point favorite or more, the Bills had two wins ATS (2-1) last season.

Last year, 12 of Buffalo's 17 games went over the point total.

The Jets covered the spread six times in 17 games last year.

New York had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 7 points or greater last season.

There were 10 Jets games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

Check out even more in-depth Bills vs. Jets analysis on FanDuel Research.

Bills vs Jets Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BUF: (-319) | NYJ: (+250)

BUF: (-319) | NYJ: (+250) Spread: BUF: -7 (-105) | NYJ: +7 (-115)

BUF: -7 (-105) | NYJ: +7 (-115) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!