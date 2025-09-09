FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Cowboys vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Cowboys vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

In NFL action on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cowboys win (63.4%)

Cowboys vs Giants Point Spread

The Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Cowboys are -114 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -106 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Cowboys vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Cowboys-Giants on Sept. 14 is 44.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Cowboys vs Giants Moneyline

Dallas is a -255 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +210 underdog on the road.

Cowboys vs Giants Betting Trends

  • The Cowboys had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
  • The Cowboys were winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites last year.
  • There were 11 Dallas games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.
  • The Giants posted a 5-12-0 record against the spread last season.
  • As 5.5-point underdogs or greater, New York went 5-4 against the spread last year.
  • The Giants had six of their 17 games hit the over last season.

Cowboys vs Giants Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: DAL: (-255) | NYG: (+210)
  • Spread: DAL: -5.5 (-114) | NYG: +5.5 (-106)
  • Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

