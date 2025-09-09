Cowboys vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2
In NFL action on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants.
Cowboys vs Giants Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cowboys win (63.4%)
Cowboys vs Giants Point Spread
The Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Cowboys are -114 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -106 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.
Cowboys vs Giants Over/Under
The over/under for Cowboys-Giants on Sept. 14 is 44.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.
Cowboys vs Giants Moneyline
Dallas is a -255 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +210 underdog on the road.
Cowboys vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Cowboys had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Cowboys were winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites last year.
- There were 11 Dallas games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.
- The Giants posted a 5-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- As 5.5-point underdogs or greater, New York went 5-4 against the spread last year.
- The Giants had six of their 17 games hit the over last season.
Cowboys vs Giants Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: DAL: (-255) | NYG: (+210)
- Spread: DAL: -5.5 (-114) | NYG: +5.5 (-106)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
