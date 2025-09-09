49ers vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers are among the NFL squads playing on Sunday, up against the New Orleans Saints.

Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

49ers vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (61.4%)

49ers vs Saints Point Spread

The 49ers are 4.5-point favorites against the Saints. The 49ers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -105 to cover as a 4.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Saints Over/Under

A total of 42.5 points has been set for the 49ers-Saints matchup on Sept. 14, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

49ers vs Saints Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for 49ers-Saints, San Francisco is the favorite at -235, and New Orleans is +194 playing at home.

49ers vs Saints Betting Trends

Against the spread, the 49ers were 5-12-0 last season.

The 49ers won twice ATS (2-5) as a 4.5-point favorite or more last year.

San Francisco had 11 of its 17 games hit the over last season.

The Saints' record against the spread last year was 7-10-0.

New Orleans' ATS record as an underdog of 4.5 points or greater was 3-3 last season.

Out of the 17 Saints' games last season, eight went over the total.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

