Chiefs vs Eagles Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

In NFL action on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs vs Eagles Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Chiefs win (52.1%)

Chiefs vs Eagles Point Spread

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites against the Eagles. The Chiefs are -102 to cover the spread, while the Eagles are -120 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Eagles Over/Under

The over/under for Chiefs-Eagles on Sept. 14 is 46.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Chiefs vs Eagles Moneyline

The Chiefs vs Eagles moneyline has Philadelphia as a -108 favorite, while Kansas City is a -108 favorite at home.

Chiefs vs Eagles Betting Trends

The Chiefs' record against the spread last year was 7-9-1.

Against the spread, as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs went 6-7-1 last year.

Last season, seven of Kansas City's 17 games went over the point total.

The Eagles posted a 11-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Philadelphia had an ATS record of 3-0 as underdogs of 1.5 points or more last season.

There were seven Eagles games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

