NFL

Lions vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

Data Skrive
The Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears in NFL action on Sunday.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lions vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lions win (77.9%)

Lions vs Bears Point Spread

The Lions are 5.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Lions are -110 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Bears Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Lions-Bears on Sept. 14, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Lions vs Bears Moneyline

The Lions vs Bears moneyline has Detroit as a -250 favorite, while Chicago is a +205 underdog on the road.

Lions vs Bears Betting Trends

  • The Lions' record against the spread last year was 12-5-0.
  • The Lions went 4-2 ATS as 5.5-point favorites or greater last season.
  • Out of 17 Detroit games last year, 10 hit the over.
  • The Bears posted a 9-7-1 record against the spread last year.
  • Chicago had an ATS record of 4-2 as underdogs of 5.5 points or more last year.
  • The Bears had seven of their 17 games hit the over last season.

Check out even more in-depth Lions vs. Bears analysis on FanDuel Research.

Lions vs Bears Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: DET: (-250) | CHI: (+205)
  • Spread: DET: -5.5 (-110) | CHI: +5.5 (-110)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

