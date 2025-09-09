Lions vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

The Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears in NFL action on Sunday.

The Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears in NFL action on Sunday.

Lions vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lions win (77.9%)

Lions vs Bears Point Spread

The Lions are 5.5-point favorites against the Bears. The Lions are -110 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Bears Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Lions-Bears on Sept. 14, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Lions vs Bears Moneyline

The Lions vs Bears moneyline has Detroit as a -250 favorite, while Chicago is a +205 underdog on the road.

Lions vs Bears Betting Trends

The Lions' record against the spread last year was 12-5-0.

The Lions went 4-2 ATS as 5.5-point favorites or greater last season.

Out of 17 Detroit games last year, 10 hit the over.

The Bears posted a 9-7-1 record against the spread last year.

Chicago had an ATS record of 4-2 as underdogs of 5.5 points or more last year.

The Bears had seven of their 17 games hit the over last season.

Check out even more in-depth Lions vs. Bears analysis on FanDuel Research.

