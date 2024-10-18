Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 4 on Oct. 18

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Cleveland Guardians for Game 4 of the ALCS on Friday.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Date: Friday, October 18, 2024

Friday, October 18, 2024 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: truTV

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-120) | CLE: (+102)

NYY: (-120) | CLE: (+102) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164)

NYY: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 15-7, 3.50 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 3-10, 4.86 ERA

The Yankees will call on Luis Gil (15-7, 3.50 ERA) against the Guardians and Gavin Williams (3-10, 4.86 ERA). Gil and his team have a record of 15-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Gil's team has won 60.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-9). The Guardians have a 4-11-0 ATS record in Williams' 15 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have a 1-4 record in Williams' five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (51.3%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Yankees, Cleveland is the underdog at +102, and New York is -120 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Yankees are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +136 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -164.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

Yankees versus Guardians, on Oct. 18, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 77, or 57.5%, of the 134 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 71-50 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 87 of their 165 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 80-85-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have compiled a 27-35 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Cleveland has gone 14-27 (34.1%).

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 167 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-84-9).

The Guardians have collected an 88-79-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 180 hits and an OBP of .458, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .701. He's batting .322.

Among qualifying hitters, he is third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks, while slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm has 144 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.324/.436.

Chisholm enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .105 with a double and two walks.

Gleyber Torres has been key for New York with 151 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .378.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has a slugging percentage of .537 and has 173 hits, both team-best figures for the Guardians. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .243 with 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 93rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Steven Kwan a has .368 on-base percentage to pace the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .252.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

10/17/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/15/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/14/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/22/2024: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/20/2024: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/14/2024: 8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/13/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/13/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/3/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

