Yankees vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Yankees (3-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (4-2)

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and ARID

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-124) | ARI: (+106)

NYY: (-124) | ARI: (+106) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182)

NYY: -1.5 (+150) | ARI: +1.5 (-182) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco (Yankees) - 0-0, 13.50 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 1.69 ERA

The Yankees will look to Carlos Carrasco against the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly. Carrasco and his team were 7-14-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Carrasco and his team were 6-3 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Kelly has started only one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks covered. The Diamondbacks have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Kelly starts this season.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (53.1%)

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while New York is a -124 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +150 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -182.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Yankees-Diamondbacks on April 3, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Yankees came away with 80 wins in the 139 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season New York came away with a win 67 times in 119 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 172 games with a total last season.

The Diamondbacks won 33 of the 71 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (46.5%).

Arizona went 24-27 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (47.1%).

The Diamondbacks combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 94 times last season for a 94-62-5 record against the over/under.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge collected 180 hits, posted an OBP of .458 and a .701 SLG last season.

Cody Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426 and finished with an OPS of .751.

Last season, Jazz Chisholm finished with 24 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .256 last season.

Anthony Volpe slashed .243/.293/.364 and finished with an OPS of .657.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Eugenio Suarez is leading the Diamondbacks with five hits. He's batting .238 and slugging .952 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is second in slugging.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .217 with a double, two home runs and a walk. He's slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .250.

His batting average ranks 103rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 131st, and he is 48th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo has racked up a slugging percentage of .400, a team-best for the Diamondbacks.

Ketel Marte has a .433 on-base percentage while slugging .375. Both lead his team.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/2/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/1/2025: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/2/2024: 7-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/1/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/25/2023: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/22/2023: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

