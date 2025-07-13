Yankees vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

Odds updated as of 8:15 p.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Sunday.

Yankees vs Cubs Game Info

New York Yankees (53-42) vs. Chicago Cubs (56-39)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and MARQ

Yankees vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-126) | CHC: (+108)

NYY: (-126) | CHC: (+108) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+162) | CHC: +1.5 (-196)

NYY: -1.5 (+162) | CHC: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 6-4, 4.70 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 5-3, 2.80 ERA

The probable pitchers are Will Warren (6-4) for the Yankees and Shota Imanaga (5-3) for the Cubs. Warren and his team are 8-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Warren's team has a record of 10-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Imanaga starts, the Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread. The Cubs have a 2-2 record in Imanaga's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (61%)

Yankees vs Cubs Moneyline

The Yankees vs Cubs moneyline has New York as a -126 favorite, while Chicago is a +108 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Cubs are -196 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +162.

Yankees vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Cubs on July 13 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 49, or 59%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 45-31 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 41 of 94 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 43-51-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have an 11-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Chicago has a 5-12 record (winning only 29.4% of its games).

The Cubs have played in 92 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-39-5).

The Cubs have a 45-47-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.9% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 125 hits and an OBP of .465, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .739. He's batting .358.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Cody Bellinger has 18 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .285 and slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 22nd.

Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his 17-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .405 with three doubles, four home runs, a walk and 11 RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .291/.349/.436.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 73 hits, an OBP of .289 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Volpe has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double and an RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has accumulated an on-base percentage of .384 and a slugging percentage of .503. Both lead the Cubs. He's batting .282.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Tucker brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .216 with a double, five walks and four RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong paces his team with 98 hits. He has a batting average of .266 while slugging .549 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 61st in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Seiya Suzuki has 23 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 33 walks while batting .261.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .286 with 18 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 21 walks.

Yankees vs Cubs Head to Head

7/12/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/11/2025: 11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/8/2024: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/7/2024: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/6/2024: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/9/2023: 7-4 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/8/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/7/2023: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/12/2022: 18-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

18-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/11/2022: 8-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

