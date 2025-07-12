Yankees vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Cubs Game Info

New York Yankees (52-41) vs. Chicago Cubs (55-38)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network, YES, and MARQ

Yankees vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-164) | CHC: (+138)

NYY: (-164) | CHC: (+138) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152)

NYY: -1.5 (+126) | CHC: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 11-2, 2.27 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 9-3, 2.52 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Max Fried (11-2, 2.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Matthew Boyd (9-3, 2.52 ERA). Fried's team is 12-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Fried's team has won 73.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-5). The Cubs have a 7-10-0 record against the spread in Boyd's starts. The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline for four Boyd starts this season -- they lost each time.

Yankees vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (58%)

Yankees vs Cubs Moneyline

New York is a -164 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +138 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Cubs Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Yankees are +126 to cover, and the Cubs are -152.

Yankees vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Cubs on July 12 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (59.3%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 27-15 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -164 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 92 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 42-50-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline 28 total times this season. They've gone 10-18 in those games.

Chicago has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 90 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 47 of those games (47-38-5).

The Cubs have a 44-46-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.9% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 122 hits and an OBP of .463, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .729. He's batting .356.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger has 17 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .280 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average ranks 37th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Bellinger takes a 15-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .349 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .290 with a .433 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Trent Grisham has 16 home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

Grisham brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has accumulated a .387 on-base percentage and a .510 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cubs. He's batting .284.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 31st in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Tucker heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong paces his team with 98 hits and has a club-high .560 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage in the majors.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .263 with 22 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 33 walks.

Nico Hoerner has 18 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .287.

