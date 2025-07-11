Yankees vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Yankees vs Cubs Game Info

New York Yankees (52-41) vs. Chicago Cubs (55-38)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and MARQ

Yankees vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-178) | CHC: (+150)

NYY: (-178) | CHC: (+150) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+105) | CHC: +1.5 (-126)

NYY: -1.5 (+105) | CHC: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Yankees vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 9-6, 3.30 ERA vs Chris Flexen (Cubs) - 5-0, 0.83 ERA

The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon (9-6) for the Yankees and Chris Flexen (5-0) for the Cubs. Rodon and his team have a record of 5-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Rodon's team has been victorious in 47.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-10. Last season when Flexen pitched his team went 8-22-0 against the spread. Flexen and his team finished with a 5-25 record in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Yankees vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (61.3%)

Yankees vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Cubs, New York is the favorite at -178, and Chicago is +150 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Cubs Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +105 to cover the runline, with the Cubs being -126.

Yankees vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Cubs contest on July 11 has been set at 9, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 48 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 17-10 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -178 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 40 of 92 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 42-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 28 total times this season. They've finished 10-18 in those games.

Chicago has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

In the 90 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-38-5).

The Cubs have gone 44-46-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 122 hits and an OBP of .463, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .729. He's batting .356.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Cody Bellinger is batting .280 with 17 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 37th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging in MLB.

Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his 15-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .349 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 93 base hits, an OBP of .349 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Trent Grisham is batting .255 with a .357 OBP and 33 RBI for New York this season.

Grisham enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has racked up a team-high OBP (.387) and slugging percentage (.510). He's batting .284.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 17th in slugging.

Tucker brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, three walks and three RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong's 98 hits and .560 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualified players, he is 56th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has 22 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 33 walks while batting .263.

Nico Hoerner has 18 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks while hitting .287.

