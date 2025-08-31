Twins vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 12:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Twins vs Padres Game Info

Minnesota Twins (61-74) vs. San Diego Padres (76-60)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Roku

Twins vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-122) | SD: (+104)

MIN: (-122) | SD: (+104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+160) | SD: +1.5 (-194)

MIN: -1.5 (+160) | SD: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 12-7, 3.22 ERA vs David Morgan (Padres) - 1-2, 2.95 ERA

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (12-7, 3.22 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Padres will counter with David Morgan (1-2, 2.95 ERA). Ryan's team is 11-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ryan's team has been victorious in 52.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-9. Morgan has started only one game with a set spread, which the Padres covered. The Padres have not been a moneyline underdog when Morgan starts this season.

Twins vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (52.3%)

Twins vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -122 favorite at home.

Twins vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Padres are +160 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -194.

Twins vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Padres on Aug. 31 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Twins vs Padres Betting Trends

The Twins have been favorites in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (50%) in those contests.

This year Minnesota has won 28 of 50 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 130 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 64-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have compiled a 30-31 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.2% of those games).

San Diego has a 24-27 record (winning 47.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 59 times this season for a 59-72-3 record against the over/under.

The Padres have covered 56% of their games this season, going 75-59-0 ATS.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 106 hits, batting .270 this season with 47 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .332 and a slugging percentage of .542.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 45th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is seventh in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .410 this season. He's batting .249.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 98th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Larnach has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Brooks Lee has collected 98 base hits, an OBP of .292 and a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .259 with 44 walks and 46 runs scored.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .372, a team-best for the Padres. He's batting .266 and slugging .433.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 57th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage.

Tatis brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Manny Machado has racked up 151 hits while slugging .468. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Arraez is batting .283 with 29 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

Ramon Laureano has 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .294.

Twins vs Padres Head to Head

8/30/2025: 12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2025: 7-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/21/2024: 11-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/20/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/11/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/10/2023: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/31/2022: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/30/2022: 7-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

