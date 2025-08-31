Giants vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Sunday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Orioles Game Info

San Francisco Giants (67-69) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-75)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and MASN2

Giants vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-138) | BAL: (+118)

SF: (-138) | BAL: (+118) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+150) | BAL: +1.5 (-182)

SF: -1.5 (+150) | BAL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Giants vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 2-10, 4.47 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 10-6, 4.06 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Justin Verlander (2-10, 4.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Tomoyuki Sugano (10-6, 4.06 ERA). When Verlander starts, his team is 6-17-0 against the spread this season. Verlander's team is 3-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles are 15-10-0 ATS in Sugano's 25 starts with a set spread. The Orioles are 10-5 in Sugano's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (59.2%)

Giants vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Orioles, San Francisco is the favorite at -138, and Baltimore is +118 playing on the road.

Giants vs Orioles Spread

The Giants are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -182 to cover.

Giants vs Orioles Over/Under

Giants versus Orioles, on Aug. 31, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 41, or 51.2%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 28-22 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 63 of their 135 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 60-75-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 73 total times this season. They've gone 32-41 in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 12-19 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (38.7%).

The Orioles have played in 133 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-71-4).

The Orioles have gone 63-70-0 ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 131 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .258 batting average and a slugging percentage of .475.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 78th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .259 with 30 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 75th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is batting .230 with a .423 slugging percentage and 71 RBI this year.

Adames has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .745, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated 135 hits with a .348 on-base percentage and a .460 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .278.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 30th, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 54th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday has 18 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 41 walks while batting .245. He's slugging .382 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is 108th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ryan Mountcastle has 17 doubles, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .260.

Colton Cowser is batting .215 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Giants vs Orioles Head to Head

8/30/2025: 11-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/29/2025: 15-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

15-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/18/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/17/2024: 10-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2023: 8-3 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-3 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2023: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!