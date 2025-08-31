Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Athletics.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (70-67) vs. Athletics (63-74)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and RSN

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-144) | OAK: (+122)

TEX: (-144) | OAK: (+122) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130)

TEX: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 10-6, 2.79 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 2-5, 4.96 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Jacob deGrom (10-6, 2.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to J.T. Ginn (2-5, 4.96 ERA). deGrom's team is 10-15-0 against the spread this season in his starts. deGrom's team is 13-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have gone 5-6-0 against the spread when Ginn starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Ginn's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those games.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (51.4%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -144 favorite, while the Athletics are a +122 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +108 to cover, while the Athletics are -130 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Athletics contest on Aug. 31 has been set at 9.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 43 times (64.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Rangers have won 24 of 32 games when listed as at least -144 or better on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 60 of their 136 games with a total this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 73-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 44.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (45-57).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, the Athletics have gone 19-34 (35.8%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times this season for a 68-62-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 72-64-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is hitting .252 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 59 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .345 and a slugging percentage of .443.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 92nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Adolis Garcia has an OPS of .689, fueled by an OBP of .278 and a team-best slugging percentage of .411 this season. He's batting .236.

His batting average is 127th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 151st, and his slugging percentage 94th.

Josh Smith has hit nine homers with a team-high .374 SLG this season.

Josh Jung has been key for Texas with 99 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Jung enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .429 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a .500 slugging percentage, which leads the Athletics. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Rooker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks while batting .270. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 46th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers has racked up 105 hits, a team-best for the Athletics.

Nick Kurtz is batting .308 with 23 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 53 walks.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

8/30/2025: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/29/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2025: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/22/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/21/2025: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/1/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/29/2025: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/28/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/24/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

