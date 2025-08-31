Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (79-57) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-75)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | ATL: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | ATL: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+126) | ATL: +1.5 (-152)

PHI: -1.5 (+126) | ATL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 12-6, 4.23 ERA vs Hurston Waldrep (Braves) - 4-0, 0.90 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (12-6) to the mound, while Hurston Waldrep (4-0) will answer the bell for the Braves. Luzardo and his team are 12-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. Luzardo's team is 13-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Braves have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Waldrep's starts. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for one Waldrep start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (68.1%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -162 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Braves. The Phillies are +126 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -152.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Braves on Aug. 31 is 8.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 105 games this season and have come away with the win 68 times (64.8%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 40-14 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 65-64-0 in 129 games with a line this season.

The Braves have gone 12-30 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

Atlanta is 1-5 (winning just 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

In the 130 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-65-8).

The Braves have covered 43.1% of their games this season, going 56-74-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.368) and total hits (125) this season. He's batting .247 batting average while slugging .580.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit 14 homers this season while driving in 64 runs. He's batting .300 this season and slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in MLB.

Bryce Harper has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .360 and a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 102 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .366.

Stott heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two walks and an RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated a team-high OBP (.367) and slugging percentage (.460), and leads the Braves in hits (142, while batting .271).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 41st in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Olson brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .236 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .352 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 127th, his on-base percentage is 124th, and he is 146th in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 86 walks while hitting .227.

Michael Harris II is batting .249 with 21 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

8/30/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/28/2025: 19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/28/2025: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/29/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/27/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/10/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

