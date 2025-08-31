Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Sunday.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (77-59) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-69)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and ARID

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-225) | ARI: (+188)

LAD: (-225) | ARI: (+188) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-115) | ARI: +1.5 (-104)

LAD: -1.5 (-115) | ARI: +1.5 (-104) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 11-8, 2.90 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 12-8, 5.24 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-8, 2.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt (12-8, 5.24 ERA). Yamamoto's team is 12-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Yamamoto's team is 13-11 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Pfaadt starts, the Diamondbacks are 16-11-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have a 6-6 record in Pfaadt's 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (63%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +188 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -225 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (-115 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -104 to cover.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Dodgers versus Diamondbacks on Aug. 31 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 68 wins in the 118 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 20-10 when favored by -225 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 134 opportunities.

In 134 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 56-78-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have a 26-28 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.1% of those games).

Arizona has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +188 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times this season for a 66-61-6 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have a 64-69-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 142 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .603. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .387.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 33rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .248 and slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 101st in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 137 base hits, an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .499 this season.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 135 hits, an OBP of .318 plus a slugging percentage of .464.

Pages brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has racked up a slugging percentage of .445, a team-best for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .387.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is 68th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has collected 123 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .331.

His batting average is 83rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Ketel Marte a has .392 on-base percentage to pace the Diamondbacks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 24 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .249.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/30/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/29/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/21/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/20/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/19/2025: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/11/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

