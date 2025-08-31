Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (79-58) vs. Kansas City Royals (70-66)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSDET

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-174) | KC: (+146)

DET: (-174) | KC: (+146) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+104) | KC: +1.5 (-125)

DET: -1.5 (+104) | KC: +1.5 (-125) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 11-4, 2.28 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 8-10, 3.39 ERA

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (11-4) for the Tigers and Michael Wacha (8-10) for the Royals. Skubal and his team have a record of 11-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Skubal's team has been victorious in 72.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 16-6. The Royals have a 12-14-0 ATS record in Wacha's 26 starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Wacha's starts this season, and they went 8-8 in those games.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (60.4%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Royals, Detroit is the favorite at -174, and Kansas City is +146 playing at home.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-125 to cover), and Detroit is +104 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

Tigers versus Royals on Aug. 31 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 55 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 21 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 131 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 63-68-0 against the spread in their 131 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals are 36-41 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Kansas City has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games).

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times this season for a 58-74-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have covered 51.5% of their games this season, going 69-65-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.517) and total hits (137) this season. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 15th in slugging.

Greene hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has 116 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364. He's batting .262 and slugging .400.

He is 66th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Torres has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .237 with a .471 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Zach McKinstry is batting .261 with a .338 OBP and 43 RBI for Detroit this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.505) and leads the Royals in hits (158). He's batting .299 and with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Witt enters this game on an 18-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .386 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Maikel Garcia's .360 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .297 while slugging .471.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him ninth, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .259 with 22 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 42 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .242 with 32 doubles, 23 home runs and 23 walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

8/30/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8/29/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8/24/2025: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8/23/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8/22/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6/1/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5/31/2025: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5/30/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4/20/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4/19/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

