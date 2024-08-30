Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Yankees vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Yankees (78-56) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (67-67)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: MLB Network

Yankees vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-184) | STL: (+154)

NYY: (-184) | STL: (+154) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | STL: +1.5 (-128)

NYY: -1.5 (+106) | STL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Yankees vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 9-6, 3.88 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 8-7, 3.31 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Marcus Stroman (9-6, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Erick Fedde (8-7, 3.31 ERA). Stroman and his team have a record of 12-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Stroman's team has won 58.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-7). The Cardinals are 16-9-0 against the spread when Fedde starts. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 22 of Fedde's starts this season, and they went 8-14 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (56.6%)

Yankees vs Cardinals Moneyline

New York is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +154 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Cardinals Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +106 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -128.

Yankees vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Yankees-Cardinals game on August 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -108 and the under at -112.

Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 57, or 55.9%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 18 of 32 games when listed as at least -184 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 71 of their 131 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 131 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 66-65-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have put together a 31-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.7% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 1-3 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer (25%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 129 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-67-2).

The Cardinals have collected a 62-67-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 156 hits and an OBP of .467 to go with a slugging percentage of .731. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Juan Soto has 25 doubles, four triples, 37 home runs and 109 walks. He's batting .291 and slugging .590 with an on-base percentage of .421.

He is 14th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging in the majors.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 120 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Chisholm heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Anthony Volpe is batting .252 with a .303 OBP and 48 RBI for New York this season.

Volpe takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double and an RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads the Cardinals with 127 hits. He's batting .279 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 25th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Burleson heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Masyn Winn's .335 on-base percentage and .430 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .287.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan has 28 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .263.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .268 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

