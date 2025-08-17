Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the New York Yankees facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Yankees (65-57) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-62)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and YES

Yankees vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-146) | STL: (+124)

NYY: (-146) | STL: (+124) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137)

NYY: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 7-5, 4.34 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 6-9, 4.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (7-5) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (6-9) will get the nod for the Cardinals. When Warren starts, his team is 10-15-0 against the spread this season. When Warren starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-8. When Mikolas starts, the Cardinals have gone 10-13-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have a 7-9 record in Mikolas' 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (54.6%)

Yankees vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Cardinals reveal New York as the favorite (-146) and St. Louis as the underdog (+124) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Cardinals Spread

The Yankees are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +114 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -137.

Yankees vs Cardinals Over/Under

Yankees versus Cardinals on Aug. 17 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 57 wins in the 101 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 42-23 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 120 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 51-69-0 in 120 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have put together a 31-32 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.2% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 10-14 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (41.7%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times this season for a 59-54-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have a 61-57-0 record against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.442), slugging percentage (.680) and total hits (134) this season. He has a .330 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .267 with 20 doubles, five triples, 22 home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Anthony Volpe has collected 94 base hits, an OBP of .286 and a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 86 hits, an OBP of .347 plus a slugging percentage of .451.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has accumulated a .348 on-base percentage and a .402 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Cardinals. He's batting .279.

He is 29th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Alec Burleson has racked up 107 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Willson Contreras is batting .255 with 29 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks.

Masyn Winn is hitting .265 with 26 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Yankees vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/15/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/1/2024: 14-7 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

14-7 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/31/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/30/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/2/2023: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/1/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/7/2022: 12-9 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-9 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2022: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/5/2022: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!