Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 4:19 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Yankees (64-57) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-61)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and YES

Yankees vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | STL: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | STL: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+120) | STL: +1.5 (-144)

NYY: -1.5 (+120) | STL: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Yankees vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 0-1, 7.27 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 6-9, 4.95 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Gil (0-1) for the Yankees and Andre Pallante (6-9) for the Cardinals. Gil has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gil's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals are 12-11-0 ATS in Pallante's 23 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 14 of Pallante's starts this season, and they went 6-8 in those games.

Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.6%)

Yankees vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Cardinals reveal New York as the favorite (-134) and St. Louis as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Cardinals Spread

The Yankees are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+120 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -144 to cover.

Yankees vs Cardinals Over/Under

Yankees versus Cardinals, on Aug. 15, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 56, or 56%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 45 times in 77 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 119 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 51-68-0 in 119 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have gone 31-31 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

St. Louis is 14-19 (winning 42.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times this season for a 59-53-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have gone 60-57-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 134 hits and an OBP of .444, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .687. He's batting .333.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .270 with 20 doubles, five triples, 22 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among all qualified, he ranks 49th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Anthony Volpe is batting .219 with a .422 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Volpe takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 86 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .455.

Grisham has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has accumulated a team-best OBP (.348) and slugging percentage (.402). He's batting .279.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 31st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Alec Burleson's 107 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualified players, he is 28th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras is hitting .255 with 29 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 walks.

Masyn Winn has 25 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks while hitting .264.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!