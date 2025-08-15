Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15
Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.
The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Angels vs Athletics Game Info
- Los Angeles Angels (59-62) vs. Athletics (54-69)
- Date: Friday, August 15, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSW
Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAA: (-112) | OAK: (-104)
- Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 6-7, 3.37 ERA vs Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 1-2, 4.08 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Yusei Kikuchi (6-7) to the mound, while Jack Perkins (1-2) will get the nod for the Athletics. When Kikuchi starts, his team is 16-9-0 against the spread this season. Kikuchi's team has won 77.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-2). Perkins has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Perkins start this season -- they won.
Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Athletics win (57.3%)
Angels vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Angels vs Athletics moneyline has the Angels as a -112 favorite, while the Athletics are a -104 underdog at home.
Angels vs Athletics Spread
- The Angels are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Angels are +138 to cover, while the Athletics are -166 to cover.
Angels vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for the Angels versus Athletics game on Aug. 15 has been set at 10, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!
Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Angels have been victorious in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year, the Angels have won 15 of 28 games when listed as at least -112 or better on the moneyline.
- The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 119 games with a total this season.
- The Angels have an against the spread record of 67-52-0 in 119 games with a line this season.
- The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 93 total times this season. They've finished 39-54 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, the Athletics have gone 37-53 (41.1%).
- The Athletics have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-56-6).
- The Athletics have a 62-60-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.8% of the time).
Angels Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in total hits (106) this season while batting .236 with 57 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .318 and a slugging percentage of .496.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 21st in slugging.
- Ward has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.
- Nolan Schanuel has an OPS of .741, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .387 this season. He's batting .265.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 61st in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.
- Zach Neto has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.327/.477.
- Jo Adell has been key for Los Angeles with 88 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .464.
- Adell has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a home run and five RBIs.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has totaled 130 hits with a .494 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .345.
- He is 47th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .262 with 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- His batting average ranks 67th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 39th in slugging.
- Shea Langeliers is hitting .270 with 21 doubles, 24 home runs and 26 walks.
- Nick Kurtz is batting .300 with 20 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 39 walks.
Angels vs Athletics Head to Head
- 6/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/10/2025: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/22/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/21/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/19/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/28/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/27/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/26/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!