Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Athletics.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (59-62) vs. Athletics (54-69)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSW

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-112) | OAK: (-104)

LAA: (-112) | OAK: (-104) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)

LAA: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 6-7, 3.37 ERA vs Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 1-2, 4.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Yusei Kikuchi (6-7) to the mound, while Jack Perkins (1-2) will get the nod for the Athletics. When Kikuchi starts, his team is 16-9-0 against the spread this season. Kikuchi's team has won 77.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-2). Perkins has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Perkins start this season -- they won.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (57.3%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

The Angels vs Athletics moneyline has the Angels as a -112 favorite, while the Athletics are a -104 underdog at home.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Angels are +138 to cover, while the Athletics are -166 to cover.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Angels versus Athletics game on Aug. 15 has been set at 10, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Angels have won 15 of 28 games when listed as at least -112 or better on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 119 games with a total this season.

The Angels have an against the spread record of 67-52-0 in 119 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 93 total times this season. They've finished 39-54 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, the Athletics have gone 37-53 (41.1%).

The Athletics have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-56-6).

The Athletics have a 62-60-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.8% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in total hits (106) this season while batting .236 with 57 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .318 and a slugging percentage of .496.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 130th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Ward has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel has an OPS of .741, fueled by an OBP of .354 and a team-best slugging percentage of .387 this season. He's batting .265.

Among qualified hitters, he is 61st in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .269/.327/.477.

Jo Adell has been key for Los Angeles with 88 hits, an OBP of .293 plus a slugging percentage of .464.

Adell has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a home run and five RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has totaled 130 hits with a .494 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Athletics. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 47th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .262 with 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average ranks 67th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .270 with 21 doubles, 24 home runs and 26 walks.

Nick Kurtz is batting .300 with 20 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 39 walks.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

6/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2025: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/19/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/28/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/27/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

