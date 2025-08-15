Josh Reynolds 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is New York Jets wide receiver Josh Reynolds on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him here.
Josh Reynolds Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Reynolds' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|25.4
|341
|113
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|56.4
|200
|82
Josh Reynolds 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Reynolds finished with 9.3 fantasy points -- four receptions, 93 yards. That was in Week 2 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|4.5
|8
|5
|45
|0
|Week 2
|Steelers
|9.3
|5
|4
|93
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|3.6
|2
|2
|36
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|6.9
|2
|1
|9
|1
|Week 15
|Jets
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Raiders
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Josh Reynolds vs. Other Jets Receivers
The Jets threw the football on 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 37.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Reynolds' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his New York Jets teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Josh Reynolds
|24
|13
|194
|1
|3
|Garrett Wilson
|154
|101
|1104
|7
|23
|Allen Lazard
|60
|37
|530
|6
|12
|Breece Hall
|76
|57
|483
|3
|8
