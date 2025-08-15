FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Josh Reynolds 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Josh Reynolds 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is New York Jets wide receiver Josh Reynolds on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Josh Reynolds Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Reynolds' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points25.4341113
2025 Projected Fantasy Points56.420082

Josh Reynolds 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Reynolds finished with 9.3 fantasy points -- four receptions, 93 yards. That was in Week 2 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Seahawks4.585450
Week 2Steelers9.354930
Week 3@Buccaneers3.622360
Week 4@Jets0.02000
Week 5Raiders6.92191
Week 15Jets0.01000
Week 16@Raiders0.01000

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Josh Reynolds vs. Other Jets Receivers

The Jets threw the football on 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 37.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Reynolds' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Josh Reynolds241319413
Garrett Wilson1541011104723
Allen Lazard6037530612
Breece Hall765748338

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Josh Reynolds? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

