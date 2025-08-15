Josh Reynolds 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is New York Jets wide receiver Josh Reynolds on your fantasy radar heading into 2025? We have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

Josh Reynolds Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Reynolds' fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 25.4 341 113 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 56.4 200 82

Josh Reynolds 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Reynolds finished with 9.3 fantasy points -- four receptions, 93 yards. That was in Week 2 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 4.5 8 5 45 0 Week 2 Steelers 9.3 5 4 93 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 3.6 2 2 36 0 Week 4 @Jets 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 6.9 2 1 9 1 Week 15 Jets 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Raiders 0.0 1 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Josh Reynolds vs. Other Jets Receivers

The Jets threw the football on 62.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 37.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 24th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Reynolds' 2024 receiving stats stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Josh Reynolds 24 13 194 1 3 Garrett Wilson 154 101 1104 7 23 Allen Lazard 60 37 530 6 12 Breece Hall 76 57 483 3 8

