Giants vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

MLB action on Friday includes the San Francisco Giants playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Giants vs Rays Game Info

San Francisco Giants (59-62) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (59-63)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-BA, and FDSSUN

Giants vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-134) | TB: (+114)

SF: (-134) | TB: (+114) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+155) | TB: +1.5 (-188)

SF: -1.5 (+155) | TB: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Giants vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 7-6, 3.20 ERA vs Joe Boyle (Rays) - 1-2, 3.82 ERA

The probable starters are Landen Roupp (7-6) for the Giants and Joe Boyle (1-2) for the Rays. Roupp's team is 10-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Roupp's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). The Rays are 1-3-0 ATS in Boyle's four starts with a set spread. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in four of Boyle's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Giants vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (54.8%)

Giants vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Rays, San Francisco is the favorite at -134, and Tampa Bay is +114 playing on the road.

Giants vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +155 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -188.

Giants vs Rays Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Rays on Aug. 15, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Giants vs Rays Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 38 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year San Francisco has won 30 of 55 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 121 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants are 50-71-0 against the spread in their 121 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have won 23 of the 58 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (39.7%).

Tampa Bay has a 14-15 record (winning 48.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Rays have played in 118 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-65-6).

The Rays have a 52-66-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.1% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 116 hits and an OBP of .378 this season. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 84th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .257 with 27 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualified, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Lee has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a triple.

Willy Adames has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .223/.309/.393.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.406) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 119 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .262 and slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 67th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz is slugging .464 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .343.

His batting average ranks 30th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is batting .275 with 13 doubles, 24 home runs and 27 walks.

Chandler Simpson is batting .302 with 10 doubles, two triples and 15 walks.

