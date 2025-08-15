Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (68-53) vs. San Diego Padres (69-52)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and SDPA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-190) | SD: (+160)

LAD: (-190) | SD: (+160) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+106) | SD: +1.5 (-128)

LAD: -1.5 (+106) | SD: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 6-2, 3.14 ERA vs TBA (Padres)

Clayton Kershaw (6-2) will start for the Dodgers in this matchup. The Padres, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher. Kershaw's team is 6-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kershaw's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-4).

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (50.6%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +160 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -190 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs (+106 to cover) on the runline. San Diego is -128 to cover.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Padres on Aug. 15, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 60 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 27-15 when favored by -190 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 119 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 49-70-0 against the spread in their 119 games that had a posted line this season.

The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline 53 total times this season. They've gone 27-26 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer, San Diego has a record of 1-3 (25%).

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 119 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-65-3).

The Padres have covered 55.5% of their games this season, going 66-53-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 132 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .630, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average and an on-base percentage of .391.

He ranks 24th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Ohtani hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .432 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs, 11 walks and six RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .244 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average is 113th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 112th, and his slugging percentage 141st.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 123 base hits, an OBP of .374 and a slugging percentage of .483 this season.

Will Smith has 97 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .416.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.489) while leading the Padres in hits (138). He's batting .296 and with an on-base percentage of .358.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Machado brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double and three walks.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 69 walks while batting .266. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .370.

His batting average ranks 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 18th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Luis Arraez has 23 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 25 walks while hitting .289.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .268 with 27 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

6/19/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/18/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/17/2025: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/16/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/11/2024: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/9/2024: 8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-0 LAD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/8/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!