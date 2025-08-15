Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15
MLB action on Friday includes the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Cincinnati Reds.
Brewers vs Reds Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (76-44) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-58)
- Date: Friday, August 15, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIL: (-138) | CIN: (+118)
- Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: TBA (Brewers) vs Nick Martinez (Reds) - 10-9, 0.00 ERA
Martinez (10-9) will take the mound for the Reds. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Brewers. The Reds have gone 11-12-0 against the spread when Martinez starts. The Reds are 6-7 in Martínez's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Reds win (53.2%)
Brewers vs Reds Moneyline
- Milwaukee is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +118 underdog despite being at home.
Brewers vs Reds Spread
- The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Reds. The Brewers are +115 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -138.
Brewers vs Reds Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Brewers-Reds contest on Aug. 15, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.
Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been victorious in 44, or 69.8%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 25 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 57 of their 118 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Brewers have posted a record of 70-48-0 against the spread this season.
- The Reds have won 34 of the 64 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (53.1%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Cincinnati has a 14-18 record (winning 43.8% of its games).
- The Reds have played in 115 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-66-5).
- The Reds have gone 61-54-0 ATS this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Christian Yelich is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, 23 home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 while slugging .456.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 56th in slugging.
- Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.
- William Contreras has 112 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362. He's batting .262 and slugging .396.
- He ranks 67th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Contreras heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .556 with a double, three home runs, four walks and 12 RBIs.
- Brice Turang has 119 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.342/.407.
- Sal Frelick has nine home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .296 this season.
- Frelick brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has racked up 130 hits with a .462 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Reds. He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .350.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 47th in slugging.
- TJ Friedl leads his team with a .374 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .395.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 45th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Steer is batting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Matt McLain is batting .224 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks.
Brewers vs Reds Head to Head
- 6/4/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/3/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/2/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/6/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/5/2025: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 4/4/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/3/2025: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/1/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/31/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/30/2024: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
