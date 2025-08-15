Brewers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 4:17 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Cincinnati Reds.

Brewers vs Reds Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (76-44) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-58)

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Apple TV+

Brewers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-138) | CIN: (+118)

MIL: (-138) | CIN: (+118) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138)

MIL: -1.5 (+115) | CIN: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Brewers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Brewers) vs Nick Martinez (Reds) - 10-9, 0.00 ERA

Martinez (10-9) will take the mound for the Reds. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Brewers. The Reds have gone 11-12-0 against the spread when Martinez starts. The Reds are 6-7 in Martínez's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (53.2%)

Brewers vs Reds Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Reds Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Reds. The Brewers are +115 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -138.

Brewers vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Brewers-Reds contest on Aug. 15, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Brewers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 44, or 69.8%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 25 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 57 of their 118 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 70-48-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 34 of the 64 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (53.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Cincinnati has a 14-18 record (winning 43.8% of its games).

The Reds have played in 115 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-66-5).

The Reds have gone 61-54-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, 23 home runs and 47 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 while slugging .456.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 56th in slugging.

Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

William Contreras has 112 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362. He's batting .262 and slugging .396.

He ranks 67th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging in the major leagues.

Contreras heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .556 with a double, three home runs, four walks and 12 RBIs.

Brice Turang has 119 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.342/.407.

Sal Frelick has nine home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .296 this season.

Frelick brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, four walks and six RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 130 hits with a .462 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Reds. He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 47th in slugging.

TJ Friedl leads his team with a .374 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .395.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 45th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is batting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Matt McLain is batting .224 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 42 walks.

Brewers vs Reds Head to Head

6/4/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/3/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/6/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/5/2025: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/4/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/3/2025: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/31/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 14-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

