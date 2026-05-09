Yankees vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9
Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.
MLB action on Saturday includes the New York Yankees playing the Milwaukee Brewers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Brewers Game Info
- New York Yankees (26-13) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-16)
- Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Brewers.TV and YES
Yankees vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-146) | MIL: (+124)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+122) | MIL: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Yankees vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 5-1, 1.52 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 3-1, 2.12 ERA
The Yankees will call on Cam Schlittler (5-1) versus the Brewers and Kyle Harrison (3-1). Schlittler's team is 6-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schlittler's team has won 85.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-1). The Brewers are 4-2-0 ATS in Harrison's six starts with a set spread. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for two Harrison starts this season -- they won both.
Yankees vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (51.1%)
Yankees vs Brewers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Brewers, New York is the favorite at -146, and Milwaukee is +124 playing at home.
Yankees vs Brewers Spread
- The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Brewers are -146 to cover, and the Yankees are +122.
Yankees vs Brewers Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Yankees-Brewers on May 9, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Bet on New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!
Yankees vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (65.7%) in those contests.
- This season New York has come away with a win 16 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 37 opportunities.
- The Yankees have posted a record of 22-15-0 against the spread this season.
- The Brewers have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-7).
- Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Brewers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 17 times this season for a 17-17-2 record against the over/under.
- The Brewers have a 22-14-0 record ATS this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has six doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .270. He has an on-base percentage of .398 and a slugging percentage of .631.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 55th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Judge has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .316 with a double, four home runs, seven walks and 10 RBIs.
- Ben Rice leads New York with 37 hits and an OBP of .442 this season. He's batting .330 and slugging .732.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage first, and his slugging percentage first.
- Cody Bellinger has hit five homers with a team-high .514 SLG this season.
- Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 22 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .363.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang has put up a team-high OBP (.428), and leads the Brewers in hits (36). He's batting .295 and slugging.
- He is 30th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.
- William Contreras paces his team with a .394 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .349.
- He is 47th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Jake Bauers is hitting .259 with six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Sal Frelick is batting .223 with two doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
Yankees vs Brewers Head to Head
- 5/8/2026: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 3/30/2025: 12-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 3/29/2025: 20-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 3/27/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/28/2024: 15-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/27/2024: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/26/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 9/10/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/8/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/18/2022: 12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!