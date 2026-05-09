Yankees vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the New York Yankees playing the Milwaukee Brewers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Brewers Game Info

New York Yankees (26-13) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-16)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and YES

Yankees vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-146) | MIL: (+124)

NYY: (-146) | MIL: (+124) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+122) | MIL: +1.5 (-146)

NYY: -1.5 (+122) | MIL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 5-1, 1.52 ERA vs Kyle Harrison (Brewers) - 3-1, 2.12 ERA

The Yankees will call on Cam Schlittler (5-1) versus the Brewers and Kyle Harrison (3-1). Schlittler's team is 6-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Schlittler's team has won 85.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-1). The Brewers are 4-2-0 ATS in Harrison's six starts with a set spread. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for two Harrison starts this season -- they won both.

Yankees vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (51.1%)

Yankees vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Brewers, New York is the favorite at -146, and Milwaukee is +124 playing at home.

Yankees vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Brewers are -146 to cover, and the Yankees are +122.

Yankees vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Yankees-Brewers on May 9, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (65.7%) in those contests.

This season New York has come away with a win 16 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 17 of their 37 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 22-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (6-7).

Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 17 times this season for a 17-17-2 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have a 22-14-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has six doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .270. He has an on-base percentage of .398 and a slugging percentage of .631.

Among qualified hitters, he is 55th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Judge has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .316 with a double, four home runs, seven walks and 10 RBIs.

Ben Rice leads New York with 37 hits and an OBP of .442 this season. He's batting .330 and slugging .732.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage first, and his slugging percentage first.

Cody Bellinger has hit five homers with a team-high .514 SLG this season.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 22 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .363.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has put up a team-high OBP (.428), and leads the Brewers in hits (36). He's batting .295 and slugging.

He is 30th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

William Contreras paces his team with a .394 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .277 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 47th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jake Bauers is hitting .259 with six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Sal Frelick is batting .223 with two doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Yankees vs Brewers Head to Head

5/8/2026: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/30/2025: 12-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/29/2025: 20-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

20-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/27/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2024: 15-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

15-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/27/2024: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/10/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/8/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2022: 12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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