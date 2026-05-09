Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Mariners vs White Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (18-20) vs. Chicago White Sox (17-20)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | CHW: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | CHW: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144)

SEA: -1.5 (+120) | CHW: +1.5 (-144) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-3, 6.29 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 1-1, 5.70 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (0-3, 6.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Anthony Kay (1-1, 5.70 ERA). Castillo and his team are 1-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Castillo's team is 1-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Kay's four starts that had a set spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in four of Kay's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (66.7%)

Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

Mariners vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The White Sox are -144 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +120.

The over/under for Mariners-White Sox on May 9 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 18, or 51.4%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Seattle has won 11 of 19 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 18 of 39 chances this season.

The Mariners are 14-25-0 against the spread in their 39 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 43.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-18).

Chicago is 12-14 (winning 46.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-17-0).

The White Sox have a 19-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 36 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .265 with 13 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .354 and a slugging percentage of .412.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 77th in slugging.

Arozarena has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a walk.

Julio Rodriguez has hit five homers this season while driving in 17 runs. He's batting .260 this season and slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average is 70th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 99th, and his slugging percentage 84th.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Cole Young is batting .276 with a .403 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford has 21 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks while hitting .215. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 142nd in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Munetaka Murakami's 31 hits and .369 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .237 while slugging .565.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 107th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery is batting .227 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Chase Meidroth leads his team with a .376 slugging percentage.

Mariners vs White Sox Head to Head

5/8/2026: 12-8 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-8 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/6/2025: 8-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

8-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/5/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/21/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/28/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/27/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2024: 10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/13/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!