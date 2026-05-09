Royals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Detroit Tigers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Tigers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (18-21) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-21)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and DSN

Royals vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-130) | DET: (+110)

KC: (-130) | DET: (+110) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+160) | DET: +1.5 (-194)

KC: -1.5 (+160) | DET: +1.5 (-194) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Royals vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 3-2, 3.05 ERA vs Burch Smith (Tigers) - 0-1, 1.59 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael Wacha (3-2) for the Royals and Burch Smith (0-1) for the Tigers. Wacha and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Wacha's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Smith never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Royals vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (51.1%)

Royals vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Royals, Detroit is the underdog at +110, and Kansas City is -130 playing at home.

Royals vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Royals. The Tigers are -194 to cover the spread, and the Royals are +160.

Royals vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Royals-Tigers on May 9, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 10, or 55.6%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has a record of 5-6 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 37 opportunities.

In 37 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 17-20-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have won 41.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-7).

Detroit has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 39 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-20-1).

The Tigers have a 20-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 46 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .461. All three of those stats rank first among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .299 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters, he is 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Witt has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia is batting .269 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks, while slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 57th, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 26 hits this season and has a slash line of .190/.277/.358.

Salvador Perez has five home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .195 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .293 with 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene's 43 hits, .404 OBP and .475 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .309.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Dillon Dingler is hitting .239 with seven doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .208 with seven doubles, six home runs and 22 walks.

Royals vs Tigers Head to Head

5/8/2026: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/16/2026: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/15/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/31/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/30/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/29/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/24/2025: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/23/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/22/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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