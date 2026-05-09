NHL
Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Avalanche vs Wild Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12)
- Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-128)
|Wild (+106)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (55.2%)
Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -225.
Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Wild on May 9 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.
Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline
- Colorado is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +106 underdog at home.