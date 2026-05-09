Avalanche vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Wild Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota

Grand Casino Arena -- Saint Paul, Minnesota Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-128) Wild (+106) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (55.2%)

Avalanche vs Wild Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -225.

Avalanche vs Wild Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Wild on May 9 is 6.5. The over is +104, and the under is -128.

Avalanche vs Wild Moneyline

Colorado is a -128 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +106 underdog at home.

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