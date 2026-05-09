Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (21-19) vs. Minnesota Twins (16-23)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Twins.TV

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-108) | MIN: (-108)

CLE: (-108) | MIN: (-108) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-182) | MIN: -1.5 (+150)

CLE: +1.5 (-182) | MIN: -1.5 (+150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 0-5, 4.58 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 2-3, 3.72 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Tanner Bibee (0-5, 4.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Joe Ryan (2-3, 3.72 ERA). When Bibee starts, his team is 1-7-0 against the spread this season. Bibee has started four games with his team as the moneyline favorite, and has been upset each time. The Twins have a 4-4-0 ATS record in Ryan's eight starts that had a set spread. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Ryan's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (54.8%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -108 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

Guardians versus Twins on May 9 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at +100.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 9-9 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 20 of 39 chances this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 21-18-0 in 39 games with a line this season.

The Twins have won 12 of the 28 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

Minnesota has a 12-16 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 25 times this season for a 25-13-1 record against the over/under.

The Twins have an 18-21-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .219 with eight doubles, six home runs and 28 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .345 while slugging .397.

He ranks 138th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Ramirez has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with four walks and an RBI.

Chase DeLauter has 38 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .548. All three of those stats lead Cleveland hitters this season. He's batting .306.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging in the major leagues.

DeLauter has picked up at least one hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .514 with five doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .368 this season.

Rocchio has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with two walks.

Steven Kwan has been key for Cleveland with 31 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .286.

Kwan brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double and three walks.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated 39 hits with a .542 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Twins. He's batting .255 and with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is 79th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Ryan Jeffers has a .408 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .300 while slugging .520.

His batting average is 26th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 25th in slugging.

Brooks Lee has five doubles, five home runs and nine walks while hitting .278.

Luke Keaschall is batting .236 with eight doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

5/8/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/21/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2025: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/2/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/21/2025: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/1/2025: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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