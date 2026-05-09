Cubs vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Texas Rangers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Rangers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (27-12) vs. Texas Rangers (17-21)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and MARQ

Cubs vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-132) | TEX: (+112)

CHC: (-132) | TEX: (+112) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156)

CHC: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cubs vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 3-0, 3.27 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-3, 5.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Edward Cabrera (3-0) to the mound, while Jack Leiter (1-3) will get the nod for the Rangers. Cabrera and his team have a record of 4-2-0 against the spread when he starts. When Cabrera starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. The Rangers have a 3-4-0 record against the spread in Leiter's starts. The Rangers have a 1-4 record in Leiter's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (55.4%)

Cubs vs Rangers Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +112 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Rangers are -156 to cover, and the Cubs are +130.

Cubs vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Rangers game on May 9 has been set at 8.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 19, or 73.1%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 15-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 24 of 38 chances this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 19-19-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have won 10 of the 25 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

Texas is 3-7 (winning just 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

In the 38 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-21-2).

The Rangers have covered 50% of their games this season, going 19-19-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .429, fueled by 15 extra-base hits. He has a .279 batting average and an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 41st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Ian Happ has 34 hits and an OBP of .376, both of which lead the Cubs this season. He's batting .243 and slugging .493.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 98th, his on-base percentage 33rd, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Dansby Swanson is batting .203 with a .375 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Michael Busch is batting .234 with a .345 OBP and 23 RBI for Chicago this season.

Busch takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, six walks and six RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has totaled 40 hits, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .305 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo has a .373 on-base percentage while slugging .440. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .291.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Corey Seager is hitting .203 with six doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

Ezequiel Duran is hitting .301 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.

Cubs vs Rangers Head to Head

5/8/2026: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/9/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/8/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/7/2025: 7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 3/31/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 CHC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 3/30/2024: 11-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/9/2023: 8-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/8/2023: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2023: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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