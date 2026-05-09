Cubs vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Texas Rangers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Rangers Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (27-12) vs. Texas Rangers (17-21)
- Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: RSN and MARQ
Cubs vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-132) | TEX: (+112)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+130) | TEX: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Cubs vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 3-0, 3.27 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 1-3, 5.45 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Edward Cabrera (3-0) to the mound, while Jack Leiter (1-3) will get the nod for the Rangers. Cabrera and his team have a record of 4-2-0 against the spread when he starts. When Cabrera starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. The Rangers have a 3-4-0 record against the spread in Leiter's starts. The Rangers have a 1-4 record in Leiter's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cubs vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (55.4%)
Cubs vs Rangers Moneyline
- Chicago is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Texas is a +112 underdog despite being at home.
Cubs vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Rangers are -156 to cover, and the Cubs are +130.
Cubs vs Rangers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Cubs versus Rangers game on May 9 has been set at 8.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.
Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!
Cubs vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Cubs have won in 19, or 73.1%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Chicago has a record of 15-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 24 of 38 chances this season.
- The Cubs have posted a record of 19-19-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rangers have won 10 of the 25 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40%).
- Texas is 3-7 (winning just 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- In the 38 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-21-2).
- The Rangers have covered 50% of their games this season, going 19-19-0 ATS.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .429, fueled by 15 extra-base hits. He has a .279 batting average and an on-base percentage of .356.
- He is 41st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Ian Happ has 34 hits and an OBP of .376, both of which lead the Cubs this season. He's batting .243 and slugging .493.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 98th, his on-base percentage 33rd, and his slugging percentage 34th.
- Dansby Swanson is batting .203 with a .375 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.
- Michael Busch is batting .234 with a .345 OBP and 23 RBI for Chicago this season.
- Busch takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, six walks and six RBIs.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Josh Jung has totaled 40 hits, a team-high for the Rangers. He's batting .305 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .361.
- Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 36th in slugging.
- Brandon Nimmo has a .373 on-base percentage while slugging .440. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .291.
- He is currently 35th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.
- Corey Seager is hitting .203 with six doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- Ezequiel Duran is hitting .301 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.
Cubs vs Rangers Head to Head
- 5/8/2026: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/9/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 4/8/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 4/7/2025: 7-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 3/31/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 3/30/2024: 11-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 3/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/9/2023: 8-2 TEX (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 4/8/2023: 10-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/7/2023: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!