Yankees vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the New York Yankees playing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Brewers Game Info

New York Yankees (26-12) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-16)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and YES

Yankees vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-134) | MIL: (+114)

NYY: (-134) | MIL: (+114) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+130) | MIL: +1.5 (-156)

NYY: -1.5 (+130) | MIL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Yankees vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 4-1, 2.39 ERA vs Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 2-2, 2.84 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Max Fried (4-1, 2.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Jacob Misiorowski (2-2, 2.84 ERA). Fried's team is 5-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team has been victorious in 71.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-2. The Brewers are 4-3-0 ATS in Misiorowski's seven starts that had a set spread. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for two Misiorowski starts this season -- they lost both.

Yankees vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (51.7%)

Yankees vs Brewers Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +114 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Brewers Spread

The Yankees are at the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -156 to cover.

Yankees vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Brewers game on May 8 has been set at 7, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 23 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 18-8 when favored by -134 or more this year.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 17 of 36 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 22-14-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. They've finished 5-7 in those games.

Milwaukee has played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Brewers have played in 35 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-16-2).

The Brewers have covered 60% of their games this season, going 21-14-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge is batting .270 with six doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .401 while slugging .642.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 50th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Judge has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, three home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Ben Rice has 37 hits and an OBP of .455, both of which lead the Yankees this season. He's batting .343 and slugging .759.

He is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging in the major leagues.

Rice has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has an OPS of .924, fueled by an OBP of .394 and a team-best slugging percentage of .530 this season.

Bellinger brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .421 with seven doubles, two triples, two home runs, five walks and 14 RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .182 with a .308 OBP and 23 RBI for New York this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has put up a team-high OBP (.439), and leads the Brewers in hits (36). He's batting .305 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, second in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Turang enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with three doubles, a home run, 10 walks and four RBIs.

William Contreras' .398 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .278 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying players, he is 42nd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers is batting .259 with six doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.

Sal Frelick is hitting .220 with two doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

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