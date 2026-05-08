Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 8

Will Kazuma Okamoto or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays

Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Lenyn Sosa (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Josh Lowe (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Matt Olson (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 38 games (has homered in 34.2% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 38 games (has homered in 34.2% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 35 games Dominic Smith (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Santiago Espinal (Dodgers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 38 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+225 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 38 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Brice Matthews (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Christian Vázquez (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

Juan Soto (Mets): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

Athletics at Baltimore Orioles

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games) Taylor Ward (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Weston Wilson (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 38 games (has homered in 36.8% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 38 games (has homered in 36.8% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+610 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Brice Turang (Brewers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Max Schuemann (Yankees): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+1600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games David Hamilton (Brewers): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 37 games (has homered in 37.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 37 games (has homered in 37.8% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins

James Wood (Nationals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+590 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Otto Lopez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Joey Wiemer (Nationals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

Byron Buxton (Twins): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Brooks Lee (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals