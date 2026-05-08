MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 8
Will Kazuma Okamoto or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 8, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 36 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 37 games (has homered in 27% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (Blue Jays): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 34 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Angels): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Vaughn Grissom (Angels): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Matt Olson (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 38 games (has homered in 34.2% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 35 games
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Dodgers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 38 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 23.7% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Brice Matthews (Astros): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Juan Soto (Mets): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- MJ Melendez (Mets): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
Athletics at Baltimore Orioles
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 33 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Weston Wilson (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 22 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 38 games (has homered in 36.8% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Max Schuemann (Yankees): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 37 games (has homered in 37.8% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 35 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Drew Romo (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins
- James Wood (Nationals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 38 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)
- Brady House (Nationals): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Curtis Mead (Nationals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Joey Wiemer (Nationals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 35 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 25.7% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 35 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 29 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 32 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Royals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)