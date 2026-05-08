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MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 8

Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Keider Montero record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Athletics at Baltimore Orioles

  • Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 8.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox

  • Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -178, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins

  • Foster Griffin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

  • Parker Messick (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Connor Prielipp (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

  • Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Keider Montero (Tigers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

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