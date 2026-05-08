Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 8

Will Jacob Misiorowski strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Keider Montero record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays

Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 8 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan McLean (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 7.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -158) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Athletics at Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 5 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers

Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 8.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 8.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -178, Under +132) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins

Foster Griffin (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Connor Prielipp (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals